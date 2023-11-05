Before the Curtain: Week 9

This week’s events include a screening of “Cat Woman” as part of the Hop’s “Primal Fear on Film” series, two family-oriented events at the Hood Museum, and a concert by Dartmouth’s Handel Society.

by Emily Broome |

Friday, Nov. 3

At 4 p.m., the Hood Museum of Art will host an exhibition curated by Caitlyn King ’24, entitled “Connecting Threads and Woven Stories.” As part of the “A Space for Dialogue” internship program, King’s exhibition will highlight Southeast Asian textiles, and how they demonstrate different aspects of Southeast Asian culture and tradition. The event is free to attend.

At 7 p.m., the Hopkins Center will screen the film “Cat Person” as part of the Hop’s “Primal Fear on Film” festival at Loew Auditorium. In this new thriller film, director Susanna Fogel, one of the co-writers of 2019’s “Booksmart,” tells the story of a romance that goes wrong when an older man, Robert, played by Nicholas Braun, and a younger woman, Margot, played by Emilia Jones, meet at a movie theater. Tensions rise as the two get to know each other and increasingly suspicious information about Robert is unearthed. According to the Hop’s website, the film is based off of “the most-read piece of fiction ever published in The New Yorker.” Tickets are $5 for Dartmouth students and $8 for the public.

At 7:30 p.m., the Dartmouth theater department will show a performance of “Lost Girl” at the Theater on Currier. “Lost Girl” features Wendy Darling from the famous tale of Peter Pan. However, instead of recounting the story of the boy who never grew up, “Lost Girl” is about “the girl who had to grow up,” according to the Hop’s website. Wendy decides to revisit Peter Pan after their last encounter, but instead she learns of new information that alters her perception of love and heartbreak. The show runs for approximately 90 minutes, and tickets are free for Dartmouth students.

At 9 p.m., Tremolo Hoss will performa “Honky Tonk Rock” concert at Sawtooth Kitchen. Featuring both original songs and covers, Sawtooth describes the concert as “perfect for a downtown autumn night.” Tickets are $10 to attend.

Saturday, Nov. 4

At 1 p.m., the Hood will host “Storytime in the Galleries,” an event designed for children ages four to five and their parents to listen to stories, look at art and engage in hands-on activities. At 2:30 p.m., the Hood will also host “Family Workshop: Squeeze, Scrape, Create” in which children ages six to nine and their parents will have the opportunity to learn about art techniques, view an exhibit, and create their own art. For both of these events, registration is required. Parents can register online at the Hood’s website for both themselves and their children. The event is free.

At 3 p.m., the theater department’s production of “Lost Girl” will premiere. The second showing will be at 7:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m. in Loew Auditorium, the Hop will show two 30 minute short films by director Pedro Almodóvar. The first short, entitled “Strange Way of Life,” is a Western featuring two men who reunite after spending decades apart. According to the Hop website, the second short, entitled “The Human Voice,” is “a perfect half hour of film.” It tells the story of a woman dealing with the aftermath of a relationship that has recently ended. At the conclusion of these shorts, the audience will get to listen to a recorded conversation with Almodóvar. The event in total will last approximately 90 minutes. Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for the general public.

At 9 p.m., Sawtooth Kitchen will host a Saturday “Glow Night” black light dance party. With music by DJ Ryan M Taylor, this neon dance scene is for attendees 21+ only. There is a $5 cover to attend.

Sunday, Nov. 5

At 3 p.m., the Dartmouth College Wind Ensemble will perform in Boston at the New England Conservatory’s Jordan Hall. The performance will be a part of the Mexican Repertoire Initiative, which is designed to highlight Mexican musical works as well as Mexican composers.

At 7 p.m., the Hop will show the film “Klimt and The Kiss” at Loew Auditorium. This film explores the world-famous piece of artwork entitled “The Kiss” by renowned artist Gustav Klimt. The film highlights the significance of this famous work in addition to exploring more about the complexity of the artist himself. Tickets are $5 for students and $12 for the general public.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

At 7 p.m., Dartmouth’s Handel Society will host an open rehearsal at Rollins Chapel. Tickets are $15 to attend for the general public and $5 for Dartmouth students. The practice is expected to run about 2 hours and 30 minutes long.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

From 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., there will be a “multi-exhibition tour” at the Hood highlighting the theme of kinship present in Native American, African and Indigenous Australian cultures. The event is open to the public and free to attend.

At 7 p.m. in Baker-Berry Library East Reading Room, Dartmouth’s Handel Society will perform a piece entitled “Carmina Burana” by Carl Orff. Directed by Filippo Ciabatti, the choir’s accompaniment will also feature live percussive instruments and will run for roughly two hours and 30 minutes. Tickets are $5 for Dartmouth students and $15 for the general public.