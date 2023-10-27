The Look Ahead: Week 8

As Big Green Athletics winds down the fall season, men’s and women’s cross country head to the Ivy League Heptagonal Championship, field hockey plays Columbia at home, and football travels to Harvard.

by Lanie Everett and Stephanie Sowa |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Friday, Oct. 27



Women’s ice hockey will travel to Providence, Rhode Island to play Brown University at 4 p.m. Previously, the Big Green tied Union College 1-1, with the sole goal scored by Cally Dixon ’26. The team is currently 2-1-1 overall.

Men’s ice hockey is scheduled to play No. 17 Harvard University at 7 p.m. in Thompson Arena. Last Sunday, Dartmouth demolished the United States National Team Development Program 7-2 in their beginning of season exhibition. They are hoping to keep the momentum going as they take on the Crimson.

This weekend is crucial for volleyball, as they will battle with other Ivy League teams to hopefully reach a top four spot and gain access to the Ivy League Tournament. As of now, the Big Green is tied at No. 5 with Cornell University after losing their past four games. Dartmouth will first take on Columbia University in Hanover at Leede Arena at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28

Heavyweight rowing will race in the Gardner Cup in Hanover, N.H. The team recently earned gold — taking first out of 53 crews in the men’s club fours competition as well as bronze in the club eights competition at the Head of the Charles in Cambridge, Mass.

Women’s rowing will also race in the Gardner Cup. At Head of the Charles, coach John Graves was able to guide the team to an impressive performance at his first regatta as head coach. The team earned silver in the women’s club eights and placed fifth and sixth in the club fours and championship fours, respectively.

Men’s and women’s cross country will compete in the Ivy League Heptagonal Championship at Franklin Park in Boston, M.A. The women’s competition will begin at 11 a.m., while the men’s will start at 12 p.m.

Field hockey will challenge Columbia University at home at 12 p.m. The Big Green recently fell to Princeton University 2-1 during a tough battle in the rain. With an assist from Meg Barnes ’23, Lucia Campaño ’27 was able to score the one goal of the game for Dartmouth. Campaño’s goal marked the team’s first goal against Princeton since 2015.

Women’s ice hockey will travel to New Haven, Connecticut to play Yale University at 3 p.m. The team’s recent games against Union College and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute both went into overtime, ultimately leaving the Big Green tied with Union 1-1 and with a loss to Rensselaer 5-4.

Women’s soccer will face off against No. 14 Brown on the Bears’ home turf at 3 p.m. The Big Green recently fell to the Tigers 2-0 on the team’s senior day celebration for Dartmouth players.

Men’s soccer will travel to Providence, Rhode Island to play Brown at 7 p.m. Dartmouth is seeking a win after a two-game losing streak against No. 16, the University of Vermont, and Cornell. The team currently stands 4-7-2 overall.

Football plays No. 23 Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts at Harvard Stadium. The game will begin at 4 p.m. with several Big Green student buses traveling down to the game. The Big Green recently defeated Columbia at its Homecoming game in Hanover.

Volleyball will continue their weekend play by taking on Cornell University at Leede Arena at 5 p.m.

Men’s hockey will travel down the road to Durham, New Hampshire, where they will take on the University of New Hampshire in the Whittemore Center at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Sailing will close out their regular season at the Schell Trophy, Urn Trophy and Others regatta. The Big Green came off a strong performance last weekend at the Atlantic Coast Open Championship Finals in Maryland, where Dartmouth took third in the “B” division out of 18 teams.

Women’s rugby will play Brown in Providence, Rhode Island at 11 a.m. Last week, the Big Green battled it out against Harvard University on Brophy Field, ultimately coming up short 17-19. Highlights came from Cindy Taulava ’27, who solidified two second-half tries as the clock went down.

Monday, Oct. 30

Sailing will continue their last weekend competing in various regattas across New England.