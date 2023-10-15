Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 6

Arts events on campus this week include a lecture from Cree artist Kent Monkman at the Hood, a continuation of the Hop’s “Primal Fear” film series and performances of the play “Selling Kabul” at Northern Stage.

by Emily Broome |

Friday, Oct. 13

From 5 to 6 p.m., Cree artist Kent Monkman will give the Dr. Allen W. Root Contemporary Art Lecture at the Hood Museum. During this event, Monkman will discuss art from his new collection entitled “The Great Mystery,” in which he “explores the complexities of historic and contemporary Indigenous experiences,” according to the Hood Museum website. In addition, Monkman will describe artistic styles such as abstract expressionism, how his gender-fluid alter ego Miss Chief Eagle Testickle has influenced his work and the release of his new book entitled “The Memoirs of Miss Chief.” The event is free and open to the public, and a reception will follow.

At 7 p.m., the Displaced Theatre Company will perform Clare Barron’s 2019 Pulitzer Prize Finalist show “Dance Nation” at Wilson Hall. The show features a coming-of-age story centered around the world of dance as the characters mature and develop. Admission is free, but seating is limited.

Also at 7 p.m. in the Loew Auditorium in the Black Family Visual Arts Center, there will be a screening of the “Mountainfilm on Tour” film series. The film features a series of documentary shorts that highlight some of the most exceptional and exhilarating stories involving humanity’s interactions and experiences with the outdoors. The film’s runtime is approximately 2 hours, and it is being screened in partnership with the Dartmouth Outing Club. Tickets are $12 for the general public and $5 for Dartmouth students. Another showing of this film will be screened on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 4 p.m.

At 9 p.m., the Dave Keller Band will take the stage at Sawtooth kitchen for a concert featuring blues and soul music at Sawtooth Kitchen and Bar. According to the Sawtooth website, Dave Keller is a 3-time nominee for the Best Soul Blues album for the Blues Foundation and plays songs featuring guitar riffs and incredible vocals. Tickets are $10.

Saturday, Oct. 14

The opening night of Northern Stage’s performance of “Selling Kabul” will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Sylvia Khoury’s 2022 Pulitzer Prize Finalist show tells the story of characters who must make critical decisions regarding the welfare of loved ones while in the midst of extreme socio-political challenges. Tickets range from $19 to $69 dollars, with all student tickets for $20, and the show will run until Oct. 29.

Celebrating the spirit of Halloween, the Hop will host a “Primal Fear on Film” series. The series features horror and thriller films both old and new. At 7 p.m. in the Loew Auditorium, the Hop will play Jordan Peele’s widely-acclaimed film “Get Out.” Released in 2017 and nominated for best motion picture of the year at the Oscars in 2018, the film features classic horror themes combined with racial commentary. Tickets for this screening are $8 for the general public and $5 for Dartmouth students.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

At 7 p.m. in Loew Auditorium, the film “Fruits of Labor” will be screened in partnership with Dartmouth Dining and the environmental studies department. The film, according to the Hop’s website, explores themes of “adolescence, nature and ancestral forces” while featuring a young woman’s struggle to balance her familial responsibilities, personal academic goals and work in strawberry fields. In honor of World Food Day, the film is an exploration of cultural heritage and “the seen and unseen forces that compel people into low-wage farm work.” “Fruits of Labor” is free and does not require a ticket.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Another addition to the Hop’s “Primal Fear Film Series” is the 50th anniversary screening of the film “The Wicker Man” at the Loew Auditorium at 7 p.m. Robin Hardy’s classic film from the 70s depicts a haunting tale, in which a sergeant searches for a missing girl on a Scottish island. The mystery unfolds into a “combustible” conclusion, according to the Hop. Tickets are available for $8 to the general public and $5 for Dartmouth students.