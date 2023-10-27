Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 8

Arts on campus this week include the play “Lost Girl,” a Halloween-themed karaoke night at Sawtooth Kitchen and a performance from the Coast Jazz Orchestra with string trio Hear in Now.

by Avery Lin |

Friday, Oct. 27

At 7 p.m., the Hopkins Center for the Arts will screen the 2023 film “Bottoms” at Loew Auditorium. From director Emma Seligman (“Shiva Baby”), this raunchy comedy starring Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri tells the tale of a group of queer high school girls who start a fight club to meet potential partners. Tickets are $8 and available to purchase on the Hop website.

At 7:30 p.m., the College’s theater department will present the play “Lost Girl,” a Peter Pan tale, at the Theater on Currier for its opening night. “Lost Girl” follows the adventures of Wendy Darling in the aftermath of her time with Peter Pan. Set on finding Peter to reclaim her kiss and move on with life, Wendy’s journey brings her into contact with other girls who had undergone their own experiences in Neverland. Tickets are free and available through the Hop Box Office.

Sawtooth Kitchen will put on an upbeat night of Afro-Funk with New Nile Orchestra fronted by Ethiopian singer and dancer Kiflu Kidane at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 or $5 with dinner and can be found on Sawtooth’s website.

Saturday, Oct. 28

At 11 a.m., the Hopkins Center will co-host a free “Music and Mask Making” HopStop family event in partnership with the West Claremont Center for Music and the Arts. This event will be held with the Grammy-winning, Mexican musical trio the Villalobos Brothers at the Claremont Savings Bank CC in Claremont, N.H., in celebration of Dia de los Muertos. Workshop participants — best suited for youth ages seven and older, but younger children can partake with adult assistance — will learn more about the Mexican holiday and can create their own traditional masks. All are welcome, and no tickets are needed. It is advised to wear clothing that can get dirty.

At 6 p.m., the Villalobos Brothers will give a special musical performance at the West Claremont Center for Music and the Arts at Union Church in Claremont, N.H., in celebration of All Hallows Eve, Dia de los Muertos and Samhain. The event will go on until 7:30 p.m., and food will be served. Reservations are advised to guarantee seat availability; they can be made on Eventbrite for free, and payment is optional by donation. Costumes are welcome. The event can also be watched via livestream and will be available on demand after the show.

At 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., “Lost Girl” will again play at the Theater on Currier. The evening show will be followed by a post-show talk with director Peter Hackett and former New Hampshire State Senator and adolescent psychologist Martha Hennessey.

At 7 p.m., as part of the “Primal Fear on Film” series, the Hopkins Center will screen the 1991 science fiction film “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” at the Loew Auditorium. Directed by James Cameron, the prescient and iconic arcade-game-based film, set 11 years after the original, tells the tale of mankind’s savior John Connor, played by Edward Furlong, as he deals with two future-dispatched robotic “Terminators.” Tickets can be purchased for $8 on the Hop website.

At 7:30 p.m., the Coast Jazz Orchestra at Dartmouth, the versatile jazz student ensemble, will perform selections from James Jabbo Ware and Mark Harvey at Collis Common Ground. The evening will also feature a special performance from string trio Hear in Now, with violinist Mazz Swift, bassist Silvia Bolognesi and cellist and Roth Fellow Tomeka Reid. Tickets cost $15 or $9 for youth and students.

At 9 p.m., the Dartmouth Graduate Student Council will sponsor a Halloween Dance Party at Sawtooth Kitchen. Costumes are encouraged. The event is open to the public for $5 or free with a Dartmouth ID.

Sunday, Oct. 29

At 11 a.m., the Hopkins Center will co-host another “Music and Mask Making” HopStop family event with the Villalobos Brothers at the RWB Community Center in Hanover.

At 4 p.m., as part of the “Primal Fear on Film” series, the Hopkins Center will screen the 2023 Spanish horror-comedy film “El Conde” with English subtitles. From director Pablo Larrain, the dark comedy imagines a world where the former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet has been cooped up with his wife and butler as a decaying 250-year-old vampire in the remote countryside, soon visited by his adult children and a nun set on his exorcism. Tickets can be purchased for $8 at the Hop website.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

At 7 p.m., Sawtooth Kitchen will host their Karaoke Bandstand, aptly named “Halloween Spookeraoke,” for a special Halloween edition of family-friendly live band karaoke. Hundreds of songs are available for picking. Costumes are welcome with the chance to win prizes. Tickets are free, though a $10 donation to the band is suggested, and are available on the Sawtooth website.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

At 8 p.m., Sawtooth Kitchen will put on their monthly Comedy Open Mic Night with host Kevin McTaggart. Five minute slots are available — or just come for some laughs and good vibes. The event is free and open to the public.