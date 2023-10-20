Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 7

Arts on campus this week include an exhibition tour at the Hood Museum, a screening of the film “Life of Ivanna” with director Renato Borrayo Serrano and a performance by the Dartmouth College Gospel Choir.

by Caitlin FitzMaurice |

This article is featured in the 2023 Homecoming special issue.

Friday, Oct. 20

At 8:30 p.m., Programming Board will host a “Bonfire Bash” on Collis Patio to commemorate the annual Homecoming bonfire celebration at the Green. Student band Blue Moose will perform.

At 9 p.m., Hilltop, a four-piece band, will return to Sawtooth Kitchen for a performance. Composed of brothers Stephen and Reid Perry and their friends Aris Nieuwkerk and Dave Klang, Hilltop has played over 100 shows in their career. Tickets are $5 and available for purchase on the Sawtooth website.

Saturday, Oct. 21

From 1 to 4:15 p.m., the Hopkins Center for the Arts will show Jake Heggie’s “Dead Man Walking.” This play, recorded in HD at the Met Opera, is adapted from the memoir of Sister Helen Prejean, a Catholic nun who is an active advocate for the abolition of the death penalty. “Dead Man Walking” is a drama based on Prejean’s experiences interacting with individuals on death row. Tickets can be bought online and are discounted for Dartmouth students.

From 2 to 3 p.m., Hood Museum of Art curator Alexandra Thomas will lead an exhibition tour of “Homecoming: Domesticity and Kinship in Global African Art.” This exhibit highlights female artists and imagery through the histories of African art and works to embrace a nonlinear depiction of past and future in its collection. Registration is not required; participants should meet in Russo Auditorium five minutes before the tour is scheduled to begin.

At 9 p.m., blues artist Liam St. John will perform a concert exhibiting his new album “stripped back” at Sawtooth Kitchen as a stop on his Stripped Back Fall Tour 2023. St. John has won over fans from a variety of endeavors, which include his participation in NBC’s “The Voice” and his appearance on Apple Music’s Top Blues Albums chart. Tickets can be purchased on the Sawtooth website or in person for $10.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Experience the highlights of Telluride’s Mountainfilm festival through the Hopkins Center at 4 p.m. in Loew Auditorium. Mountainfilm on Tour 2023 is a collection of this year’s best short documentaries related to wilderness conservation, social justice and outdoor adventure. Watch as blind extreme-hiker Erik Weihenmayer embarks on a journey of jaw-dropping heights, a group of Chicago-based female friends frequent icy swims and more in this two-hour screening. Tickets are available for sale on the Hopkins Center website.

Monday, Oct. 23

At 7 p.m., director Renato Borrayo Serrano will host a spoken introduction and a screening of his documentary “Life of Ivanna” (2021). The film follows Ivanna, a young Indigenous Nenets single-mother who lives a traditional, nomadic lifestyle in the Arctic tundra, and documents the struggles that she and her family face as she navigates the difficulties of motherhood and life. This event will take place in Loew Auditorium, and is available to all members of the Dartmouth community.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Join the Russian department at 5 p.m. in Loew Auditorium for a screening of “Hey! Teachers!” and a discussion with the director, Yulia Vishnevets. Vishnevets combines her experiences as a journalist, documentary filmmaker, photographer and more in creating this documentary, which follows two young teachers in Russia with a desire to make change within the flawed education system. “Hey! Teachers!” has received critical acclaim internationally, and won the 2020 Best Documentary Feature National Award in Russia. This screening is open to the public.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

At 12:30 p.m. in the Hood Museum, associate curator of collections Ashley Offill and Associate Curator of American Art Michael Hartman will guide a special tour of two exhibits: “Architecture and Memory in Europe,” the newest installation in the European collection, and “Liquidity: Art, Commodities, and Water.” Participants are invited to arrive early to Russo Auditorium for a spot on this limited-space tour.

At 7 p.m., Still North Books & Bar will host author and University of Vermont English professor Nancy Welch for a reading of her new short story anthology, “Ten More Things About Us.” The collection of three short stories examines the mechanics of family and society through the lens of the lives of different women in different circumstances. This event is open to the public.

The Dartmouth College Gospel Choir will perform at 8 p.m. in Rollins Chapel. The ensemble will be led by guest director Knoelle Higginson and promises a “high energy program” of gospel favorites, according to the Hop website. Tickets are available for purchase on the Hopkins Center website and are discounted for students.