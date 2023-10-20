The Look Ahead: Homecoming Edition Week 7

Big Green Football faces off against Columbia in their annual Homecoming game, women’s rugby aims to take down Harvard at Brophy field and the women and men’s hockey teams will play RPI and Colgate, respectively at Thompson Arena.

Friday, Oct. 20

Women’s tennis will begin competition in West Point, New York for the ITA Super Regionals, which will run from Oct. 20-23. Doubles pairing Lexi Dewire ’24 and Brooke Hess ’26 will be representing Dartmouth throughout the competition.

Men’s tennis will compete in the ITA Super Regionals at Princeton University from Oct. 20-23. Singles qualifiers Henry Ren ’26, Yurijo Onuma ’27 and Alex Knox-Jones ’25 and doubles pairing Miles Groom ’26 and Waleed Qadir ’26 will represent the Big Green throughout the weekend.

Women’s ice hockey will play Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for a 6 p.m. game at Thompson Arena. The Big Green won their ECAC Hockey and Ivy League opener last Friday, marking their first win against Harvard University since 2015. The team currently sits 2-0.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Women’s rugby will play their rival, Harvard, in an 11 a.m. game at Brophy Field. The Big Green last faced off against and overtook the Crimson in the 2022 NIRA Division I National Championship game, and if they win Saturday, Dartmouth will disrupt Harvard’s currently undefeated 15s season.

Field hockey will travel to New Jersey to play an 11 a.m. game against Princeton. Last week, the Big Green beat Sacred Heart University 3-2, bringing their season record to 5-7.

Equestrian will host Sweet Briar College at Morton Farm starting at 11 a.m. The team suffered a loss last week to the defending NCEA single-division champions, the University of Lynchburg.

Football will play Columbia University at 1:30 p.m. in the annual Homecoming game on Memorial Field. The team is coming off a hard-fought overtime loss against Colgate University last week and currently sits 2-3 in their season.

Men’s lightweight rowing and men’s heavyweight rowing will both compete on Saturday and Sunday in Cambridge, Massachusetts for the Head of the Charles Regatta.

Women’s rowing will also begin their first day of competition within the Head of the Charles Regatta in Cambridge.

Sailing will race in the Open Atlantic Coast Championship finals all day at the United States Coast Guard Academy and at Yale University this weekend.

Women’s soccer will face off against Princeton at 3 p.m. at Burnham Field. The soccer team has tied their past two matches 1-1 and is currently 7-1-5 for their season.

Women’s hockey will take on Union College at Thompson Arena at 3 p.m.

Women’s volleyball will play at Harvard in Cambridge at 5 p.m. this Saturday. The team is coming off a loss in three sets against Yale from last Saturday.

Men’s soccer will play on Burnham field against Cornell University at 6 p.m. The Big Green tied their last Ivy League soccer match 1-1 against Columbia and currently sits 4-6-2 for the season.

Sunday, Oct. 22

The women’s rowing team, men’s heavyweight rowing and men’s lightweight rowing teams will continue into the second day of competition at the Head of the Charles.

Field hockey will compete at University of Massachusetts, Amherst at 1 p.m. for their second game of the weekend.

Sailing will compete in another day of regattas.

Men’s and women’s tennis will continue to play in their ITA Super Regional competitions.

Monday, Oct. 23

Men’s and women’s tennis will finish up play in their ITA Super Regional competitions.