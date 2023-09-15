The Look Ahead: Week 2

Men’s and women’s tennis kick off their seasons, Big Green football competes against UNH in the Granite Bowl and women’s soccer looks to continue their winning streak against UMass Lowell.

by Lanie Everett

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Friday, September 15

Men’s tennis will travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to face off against the University of Pennsylvania at the Penn Invitational starting on Friday. The Invitational marks the beginning of the Big Green’s season and marks the Class of 2027’s first collegiate match. This year, the Big Green will be accompanied by assistant coach Ben Beekman, who previously coached the women’s tennis team at Notre Dame University.

Women’s tennis will compete at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Women’s Collegiate Invitational in Newport, Rhode Island. Women’s tennis welcomes both the ’27s and new assistant coach Camille Verden-Anderson this season. Verden-Anderson is a former member of the women’s tennis team at the University of Denver.

This weekend, women’s volleyball will continue their season at the Rose Hill Classic hosted by Fordham University in New York, New York. On Friday, they will face off against the Rams at 3:30 p.m. Dartmouth currently stands with a 2-4 record and is seeking another win to add to their victories against Seton Hall University and Stonehill College last weekend.

Coming off of their overtime 4-3 win last week against Merrimack College, Big Green field hockey will try to keep the ball rolling as they travel to Cambridge, Massachusetts to play Harvard University at 5 p.m. in their Ivy League opener.

Saturday, September 16

Men’s golf will continue their fall season at the 1912 Club at Temple Invitational in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. Last weekend, the Big Green came in 10th out of 11 teams at the Cornell Invitational at the Watchung Hills Golf Club. Highlights of the tournament included Aaron Zhang ’26 taking 21st out of 67.

On Saturday, women’s golf tees off for their season opener at the Princeton Invitational hosted by Princeton University. Dartmouth will travel to Princeton, New Jersey. for the two day event held at Springdale Golf Club.

Dubbed the Granite Bowl, Big Green Football will face off against the University of New Hampshire at 6 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium in Durham, New Hampshire. Fifth years Nick Howard ’23 and Dylan Cadwallader ’23 will play quarterback along with Jackson Proctor ’25.

Men’s soccer will take Burnham field once again to play Stonehill College at 5 p.m. Currently, the men stand at 1-2-1 and most recently tied 1-1 against the University of Massachusetts on Tuesday, September 12.

Women’s rugby looks to snatch their third win of the season as they travel to Princeton, New Jersey to face off against the Tigers. Rugby is on a fierce sprint, as they dominated over their previous 2021 National Intercollegiate Rugby Association Championship rival, Army West Point, 41-12.

This weekend, sailing will follow up its 2023-2024 season opener at the New England Conference Championship, Hatch Brown & Others. Last weekend at the Bears Invite, Ben Sheppard ’27 and Vivian Heitkoetter ’27 took 7th. Dartmouth sailing teams also made their way to the Harry Anderson Jr. Regatta, where all eyes turned to Ryan Satterberg ’27 and Lilly Baker ’27, who won four of their nine races of the competition in the “B” division.

Men’s tennis will continue tournament play on day two of the Penn Invitational.

The Big Green will play on day two of the ITHF Women’s Collegiate Invitational.

Volleyball will compete against Fairleigh Dickinson University at 3:30pm in the Rose Hill Gym for the final game of the Rose Hill Classic.

Sunday, September 17

Women’s soccer is looking to continue their strong start to the season with no losses and a 4-0 victory over Iona University on Wednesday, Sept. 13. On Sunday, the Big Green will play locally at Burnham field against the University of Massachusetts, Lowell at 1 p.m.

Sailing will compete at the final day of the New England Conference Championship, Hatch Brown & Others.

Men’s tennis will continue tournament play on the final day of the Penn Invitational.

Women’s tennis will play on the final day of the ITHF Women’s Collegiate Invitational.

Men’s golf will continue their season opener on the final day of the Princeton Invitational.

Women’s golf will continue play at the Temple Invitational.

Tuesday, September 19

Men’s soccer will continue their season against Merrimack College at 7 p.m. on Burnham field.