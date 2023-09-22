Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 3

Arts on campus this week feature violin performances from the Hopkins Center’s resident violinist Johnny Gandelsman, the Hood Museum fall opening and live band karaoke at Sawtooth Kitchen.

by Emma Coulter |

Friday, Sept. 22

At 9 p.m., the John Lackard Blues Band will perform at Sawtooth Kitchen. Dubbed “the hardest working band in New England,” John Lackard performs in a style exceptionally reminiscent of blues straight from Memphis, Tennessee or Chicago, Illinois, according to Sawtooth’s event description. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased on the Sawtooth website.

Saturday, Sept. 23

At 4 p.m., the Hopkins Center for the Arts will host a screening of “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning” in the Loew Auditorium. In Tom Cruise’s latest portrayal of Ethan Hunt, the character faces another seemingly insurmountable mission. He and his team must confront an all-powerful artificial intelligence known as “the Entity.” Tickets for this summer blockbuster are on sale now at the Hopkins Center website for $8.

Fallapalooza, presented by the Dartmouth Programming Board, will take place at 8 p.m. on the Gold Coast Lawn. The annual event features two artists and is open to campus. This year, the headliner is indie pop singer-songwriter Claire Rosinkranz with lyricist J. Maya as her opener.

Sunday, Sept. 24

The Hopkins Center will screen Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” in the Loew Auditorium at 4 p.m. Nolan’s “explosive” biopic, according to the Hopkins Center, charts the rise and fall of the proclaimed “father of the atomic bomb” and features absolutely stunning cinematography as well as a star-studded cast. The film follows J. Robert Oppenheimer — played by Cillian Murphy — through two distinct timelines. One charts his rise from ambitious student to director of the Manhattan Project in Los Alamos, culminating in the test of the atomic bomb. The other follows his fall from grace, as Oppenheimer questions the ethics of the creation of nuclear weapons. Tickets can be purchased on the Hopkins Center website for $8.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

At 7:30 p.m. in the Church of Christ at Dartmouth, the Hopkins Center’s resident violinist Johnny Gandelsman will perform a program of diverse works in the first part of his project, titled “This is America.” Among these, he will premier a Hop-commissioned composition by former resident artist Carla Kihlstedt. The project is “a response to the turbulent year of 2020,” according to the Hopkins Center, and honors the diverse cultural fabric of America through the perspectives of modern composers. In this performance, Gandelsman plays the entire anthology for the first time, and he extends the project with four new pieces commissioned by the Hop. Tickets are available on the Hopkins Center website; they are priced at $18 for students and $30 for general admission. Prior to the event at 6:30 p.m., a reception will be held in the lobby of Baker-Berry Library.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., the Sawtooth Kitchen will host the Karaoke Bandstand — a band with the capability to play hundreds of songs. Anyone is welcome to sing along in this “family-friendly karaoke experience,” according to Sawtooth’s website. The event includes live band karaoke, and will repeat roughly once a month on Tuesdays. Admission is free; however, a $10 donation to the band is encouraged.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Sawtooth Kitchen will be hosting a farewell show for the stand up comedy group Cigs Inside. The doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.. As witnessed at the Vermont Comedy Festival, Cigs Inside offers a distinct fusion of standup comedy and late night talk show formats. The group features national and local comedians Bill Douglas, Bryan Munzer, Chad Blodgett, Kevin McTaggart and Tejal Schwartz. Tickets can be purchased on the Sawtooth Kitchen website for the price of $10.

At 7:30 p.m. at the Avaloch Music Farm, Johnny Gandelsman will once again perform the first part of “This is America.” The Avaloch Farm Music Institute is a residential arts center that aims to support and nourish creativity among its artists. The institute will provide a unique setting for this performance, which will be accompanied by a farm-to-table meal for dinner featuring ingredients either grown on site or from local sources. Tickets are available on the Hopkins Center website. Dinner and concert tickets are on sale for $75, while tickets for the concert only can be purchased for $25. All tickets include dessert.

Thursday, Sept. 28

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Hood Museum of Art will hold its fall opening event. The public is invited to explore new and current exhibitions, meet curators and engage with the pop-up exhibition curated by Beatriz Yanes Martinez. Martinez is a board of advisors curatorial mutual learning fellow, and her one-night-only exhibition features artwork by Latinx artists in a celebration of Latinx Heritage Month. The opening event will also feature live music and giveaways. The event is open to the public and will be held in the Hood Museum.

Sawtooth Kitchen will also host a benefit for the Upper Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.. The evening will consist of stories, food and live music. A buffet dinner will be included with the price of a ticket. Author, speaker and storyteller Cindy Pierce will share her story about her experience as her mother’s main source of support during the last years of her life with Alzheimer's. Walk to End Alzheimer’s chair Kathy Harvard will also discuss the Walk in Hanover and the progress in the fight to end Alzheimer’s. Tickets are $25, and 40% of the proceeds will benefit the Upper Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s.