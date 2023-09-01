Dartmouth Dining Service supervisor Gordon Wright dies at age 64

Wright will be remembered as a “deeply caring individual who took pride in his work.”

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

On August 25, Dartmouth Dining Service supervisor Gordon Wright died, according to a message from senior vice president for capital planning and operations Josh Keniston. The message appears on the new “in memoriam” page on the Office of the President Dartmouth website. Wright was 64 years old, according to his obituary.

A resident of White River Junction, Wright graduated from Hartford High School in 1977, according to his obituary. He joined Dartmouth Dining Services in 2010.

According to Keniston’s message, Wright was known for his “quick wit, engaging sarcastic humor and passion for all the New England sports teams.”

Wright’s interest in sports resonated with many student athletes, Keniston noted. Last year, the women’s rugby team gifted him a 2023 national championship ring for the “profound admiration and respect they had for him.”

“Gordon will long be remembered as a deeply caring individual who took great pride in his work and in everyone around him,” Keniston wrote. “He will be deeply missed.”

This article will be updated as more details become available, and a full obituary will be published in the near future. If you would like to share a memory, please contact editor@thedartmouth.com.