Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 2

Arts on campus feature the Telluride at Dartmouth international film series from the Hopkins Center, a live band performance at Sawtooth, and a Hood Museum textile workshop.

by Jack Jervis |

Friday, Sept. 15

From Sept. 14 to 21, Telluride at Dartmouth will take place — an opportunity for Dartmouth students to view new international films. The Telluride Film Festival is an annual festival taking place in Colorado every Labor day weekend, and this year six films that were presented at Telluride will be shown at Loew Auditorium in the Black Family Visual Arts Center.

Directed by American choreographer Richard Move, Moveopolis! is an organization that performs dance and theater projects. Their newest show, “Herstory of the Universe,” will be performed at Dartmouth from Sept. 15 to 17. An interactive spectator experience, “Herstory of the Universe@Dartmouth” explores nature and its ability to resist human intervention. After each two-hour performance, a conversation with Dartmouth faculty will take place to discuss its themes. Tickets to this event are $30, and the show will take place at 4 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday in the Dartmouth Outing Club House.

Also on Friday, the Seth Yacovone Band, a blues-funk-rock band from Vermont, will perform at Sawtooth Kitchen at 9 p.m. The band is a self-proclaimed “improvisational power trio,” and they draw influence from traditional blues and bands such as Black Sabbath and the Grateful Dead, among others. Tickets are $5 on Sawtooth’s website.

Saturday, Sept. 16

In its third event from Telluride at Dartmouth, The Hopkins Center for the Arts will show “Poor Things,” a two-hour and 21 minute film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. The film tells the tale of a young woman, played by Emma Stone, and an unorthodox scientist, played by Willem Dafoe, who brings her back to life in a Frankenstein way. Tickets to this film will be $15, and the film will be shown at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m..

Sunday, Sept. 17

Danish director Nikolaj Arcel’s film, “The Promised Land” will play in Loew Auditorium at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. as part of the Telluride at Dartmouth event. Released in 2023, “The Promised Land” is a war film set in Denmark during the 1700s, when captain Ludvig Kahlen, played by Mads Mikkelsen, goes on a military journey that places him at the brink of death. Originally born into low status, Kahlen takes on a dangerous and challenging royal mission to improve his station. This film is in Danish with English subtitles and is two hours and 7 minutes long. Tickets for this film are $15.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

The Finnish film “Fallen Leaves” — another one of the Telluride at Dartmouth series — will show at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m at the Loew Auditorium. This film, directed by Aki Kaurismäki, is one hour and 21 minutes long with English subtitles. A melancholic romantic comedy, “Fallen Leaves” sees two introverts — Holappa, played by Jussi Vatanen, and Ansa, played by Alma Pöysti — go through a familiar but painful cycle of a relationship, as they grow close and drift apart over and over again. The film explores the power of perseverance in human connection, as Holapp and Alma gravitate towards each other despite many accidents and challenges. Tickets go for $15.

Elizabeth Rice Mattison, assistant curator of academic programming at the Hood Museum of art and curator of the exhibition “Recording War: Images of Violence, 1500-1900,” will hold a conversation with art history department chair and professor Katie Hornstein and senior lecturer Kristin O’Rourke in the Hood Museum of Art from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.. This conversation is open to the public and will revolve around war in 19th century France.

Thursday, Sept. 21

The final film in the Telluride at Dartmouth series, “Anatomy of a Fall,” is a thrilling and unsettling murder mystery that explores a complicated relationship and how future relationships can develop through tragedy that will play at the Loew Auditorium at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. “Anatomy of a Fall” is in French with English subtitles and is directed by Justine Treit. It revolves around the death of a loving husband and father, Samuel, played by Samuel Theis and his wife Sandra, played by Sandra Hüller, who gets put on trial. The film is two hours and 30 minutes long and tickets cost $15.

From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., there will be a studio session for adults hosted by the Hood Museum of Art. This studio session is an interactive workshop for the public with registration required in advance. The workshop “takes inspiration from indigo-dyed African and African diasporic textiles that convey the rich histories of their makers and the cultures they represent,” according to the Hood website. Simple sewing and textile techniques will be demonstrated and worked on during this workshop. No prior experience is necessary to participate or contribute.