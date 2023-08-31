Truck crashes into dorm, building still livable for students this fall

Engineer consultants assessed the damage done and concluded the building is structurally sound.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

On Monday morning, a truck crashed into Ripley Hall — a residence hall for undergraduate students — according to the Hanover Police Department. After an assessment of the damaged wall from the collision, Ripley Hall will continue to house students this coming fall, according to an email statement from College media relations strategist Jana Barnello.

Sergeant Matt Ufford said that Hanover Police Department received a call at 10:35 a.m. about a truck crashing into the West side of Ripley Hall. Upon initial inspection, the truck crashed into the ground floor and caused “considerable damage to both the truck and building,” Ufford said.

According to Ufford, no arrests have been made in connection with the collision, and no one was hurt, either inside the truck or inside the building.

“Nobody was in the vehicle at the time of the crash,” he explained.

Barnello wrote that damage “included the exterior wall and window being pushed inward.” As a result, the College brought engineering consultants from Engineering Ventures, PC, to assess repairs and detail how much of the building was “compromised.”

The damaged room will not be used in the fall, according to Barnello. In addition, the College is reviewing whether or not the rooms adjacent to the damaged room will be utilized due to “potential noise from the work to repair the building,” Barnello wrote.