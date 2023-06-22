Free laundry arriving in College-owned residential facilities

The new service, Automatic Laundry, will replace CSC ServiceWorks.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Following years of persistent laundry issues in several dorms, Dean of the College Scott Brown announced in a campus-wide email on June 22 that all undergraduate, Dartmouth-owned residential facilities will have free laundry. In addition, a new service, Automatic Laundry, will replace CSC ServiceWorks.

Dean Brown wrote that Automatic Laundry will begin installing new machines in mid-July.

As a part of the new machines’ implementation, current machines will be removed starting next week, according to the email. Students on campus will be offered complimentary wash and dry service from E&R Laundry, a laundry and dry cleaner service based in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Dean Brown added that Dartmouth Student Government “advocated for the upgrade and partnered with us to make these changes as seamless as possible.” According to an email sent by Student Body President Jessica Chiriboga ’24 and Student Body Vice President Kiara Ortiz ’24, DSG began advocating for free laundry services in October 2022.

Chiriboga and Ortiz indicated that free laundry was a top issue in their campaign, according to past reporting from The Dartmouth. During a debate hosted by The Dartmouth, Chiriboga and Ortiz stated that they were in the process of advocating for free laundry despite the existing contract Dartmouth had with CSC.

More information about the new laundry service will be released in mid-July, according to Dean Brown’s email.