Dartmouth Athletics receives record-breaking gift

The Lewinstein family committed a substantial amount to advance Dartmouth athletics and facilities, supporting The Call to Lead campaign efforts.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

During the Class of 1963’s 60th reunion, partners Stephen Lewinstein ’63 P’98 and Diana Lewinstein committed a record-breaking gift to the College in hopes of improving the experience and amenities for student-athletes, according to an announcement from Dartmouth News. The Lewinsteins’ son, Marc Lewinstein ’98, played on the men’s club rugby team.

“As avid Big Green supporters of Dartmouth Athletics, and in recognition of the important role athletics play in the Dartmouth experience, we are delighted to help advance Dartmouth’s mission of athletic excellence,” Stephen Lewinstein said in the announcement.

Alumni Gym will be renamed to the Lewinstein Athletic Center — a change that signifies its upcoming renovation to improve existing facilities, as well as the creation of a space that “will add functionality, efficiency and cutting-edge therapeutic tools to support the health and wellness of student-athletes,” the announcement wrote. The renovation of the lobby and the development of a space to honor successful Big Green athletes will also occur.

As a result of the name change from Alumni Gym to the Lewinstein Athletic Center, West Gym will be renamed to Alumni Gym, according to the announcement. A new video display scoreboard in Leede Arena will be one of the first improvements due to the Lewinsteins’ gift.

College President Sian Leah Beilock and College President emeritus Phil Hanlon thanked the Lewinstein family for their generosity and support of Big Green athletics in the announcement.

“Prospective student-athletes everywhere will take notice that Dartmouth is a place that will support their competitive goals and help them thrive in achieving them,” Beilock said.

The Call to Lead campaign originally set a $90 million donation goal for Big Green Athletics, the announcement wrote. Following the Lewinsteins’ gift, investments in Dartmouth Athletics now stand at $178 million.

On June 15, The Call to Lead campaign also surpassed $3.7 billion in total gifts, with 60% in undergraduate alumni participation — the highest for both goals of any higher education campaign in history, according to The Dartmouth’s past reporting. The Call to Lead will formally end on June 30, 2023.