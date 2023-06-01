Ahmir Braxton ’25 arrested in connection to armed robbery

Braxton has been charged with stealing more than $150,000 and is awaiting extradition

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

On May 19, Lebanon police arrested Ahmir Braxton ’25 on a fugitive from justice charge originating from the armed robbery of an armored vehicle in Colorado Springs. Braxton — a member of the Dartmouth football team — is being held in Grafton County jail without bail and is awaiting extradition to Colorado.

Braxton is facing three class three felony charges of aggravated robbery, theft and menacing, according to court records. According to the Colorado Legal Defense Group, people convicted of class three felonies in Colorado are punishable by four to 12 years in prison and fines of $3,000 to $750,000.

The charges stemmed from a Feb. 24 incident in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in which three individuals stole more than $150,000 at gunpoint from a pair of guards. Braxton is suspected as being one of those individuals, according to court documents.

Police said that a forensic analysis of Braxon’s phone placed him at the crime scene during the time of the robbery. Officials also discovered that one of the suspects’ getaway vehicles was registered in Braxton’s name, according to the Valley News.

After learning of the vehicle’s registration, police said they found Braxton’s public Facebook page, which contained images of both the vehicle from the robbery as well as those of Braxton holding large amounts of cash hours after a separate, Feb. 21 robbery, according to an affidavit prepared by Colorado Springs Police Department Detective Grant Nelson.

Braxton is scheduled to appear in Lebanon District Court on June 8, should he not be extradited to Colorado beforehand.

College spokesperson Diana Lawrence did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.