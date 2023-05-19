Before The Show: Arts on Campus Green Key Weekend

This weekend, arts events include concerts at the Collis Center, Greek houses and the Organic Farm.

by Sophia Llibre |

Friday, May 19

At 3:30 p.m., Phi Delta Alpha fraternity will host their annual block party. Shark, a student band, will open for Carpool Tunnel, an indie alternative band based out of California. Both sunny surf and psychedelic rock, the band takes inspiration from 1960s and 1970s classic rock singers like the Eagles and Fleetwood Mac. The event will be dry and open to campus.

At 5 p.m., Minx, an all-female student band, will perform on Collis Porch. In addition, two yet to be announced student bands will perform at 4 p.m. and 5:50 p.m., according to the Collis Center’s Green Key Schedule.

At 7 p.m. on Gold Coast Lawn, Frank, a student band, will open for headliners Cochise and Neon Trees. Cochise has a carefree, cloud rap sound, with popular hits like “Hatchback” and “Tell Em.” American rock band, Neon Trees, will follow Cochise’s performance. Their rise to fame includes top songs “Everybody Talks” and “Animal.”

Saturday, May 20

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dartmouth’s Organic Farm presents Brewhaha. The event, organized by the Dartmouth Farm Club and Sustainability Office, will have freshly brewed kombucha, snacks, local vendors, flower seed bombs and live music featuring Minx from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Frank from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The Saturday lineup for Green Key at Collis kicks off at 12 p.m. with a performance by Carpool, a student band.

From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., the annual Green Key crawfish bowl will take place at Zeta Psi fraternity. Cutoff, a student band, will perform and crawfish will be cooked on-site. This event is dry and open to campus.

At 2 p.m., I.You.She, a Boston-based alt pop artist, will perform at Green Key at Collis. Also known as Aayushi Kumar, her lyrics are written through the eyes of an Indian-American immigrant, exploring the dread and pressures one faces in daily life and how to get through those struggles.

From 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m, The Tabard coed fraternity will host British producer/artist Mina & Bryte. The duo performs afrobeats, dancehall and UK Funky, a British genre originating from dance music.

At 3 p.m., ARIE will perform at Green Key at Collis. She is a Haitian-Nigerian-American singer-songwriter and producer hailing from Queens, New York and a member of the Class of 2022. Drawing influence from artists such as Mahalia, Olivia Dean, Pip Milet and India.Arie and Erykah Badu, ARIE brings a soulful tone and positive outlook in her writing.

Mint Green, an alternative indie rock group based out of Boston, will perform at Green Key at Collis at 4 p.m. Boasting 5 Boston Music Awards nominations, their debut LP “All Girls Go To Heaven” (2022) is sure to bring a colorful, punk-y vibe to the Collis Porch.

At 4:45 p.m., Kappa Delta Epsilon sorority and Psi Upsilon fraternity will cohost Luude with Liam Warin & Friends at KDE. Luude is an Australian electronic dance music producer, best known for his 2021 cover of “Down Under.”

At 5:15 p.m., The Q-Tip Bandits, an indie-pop band, will perform at Green Key at Collis. After their debut single “Willow” was met with acclaim, the group released their debut EP, “Ain’t It Great.” The band was nominated in 2021 for “Best New Artist” by the Boston Music Awards.

Zinadelphia, a singer and guitarist based in Philadelphia will perform at Green Key at Collis at 6:30 p.m. Combining elements from Neo-Soul, Jazz, Funk and Folk music, Zinadelphia has made a quick entrance into the music scene with her debut single “Mirrorball.”

Green Key at Collis co-headliner Ariel & The Culture — a Mexican-American artist from Dallas, Texas — will take the stage at 7:45 p.m. Heavily influenced by Mexico’s musical genres, he makes indie pop and alternative r&b music. Ariel & The Culture is known for his breakthrough single “Dame Tu Amor” after it was made popular on TikTok. Ariel & The Culture is an up-and-coming artist in the indie scene, as he continues to share the stage with big artists such as Boy Pablo, Lido Pimienta, A-Wall, Luna Luna and more.

At 9 p.m., Juice, the co-headliner and closer of Green Key at Collis will perform. The band — Ben Stevens, Christian Rose, Kamau Burton, Daniel Moss, Rami El-Abidin and Miles Clyatt — formed when its members met in college in Boston. Blending rock, pop, r&b and hip-hop, Juice released their first EP in 2018 and has continued to make new music ever since. “Superimposed,” “Girlfriend Song” and “Do You Really Feel?” are their latest singles.

At 9 p.m., Anthony Maniscalco, better known by his stage name “Hook n Sling,” will perform at Gamma Delta Chi fraternity. This Australian record producer and DJ is known for his exciting genre-blending house music.