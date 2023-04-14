The Look Ahead: Week 3

Members of the women’s and men’s track team split up to race at the UConn Northeast Challenge and Larry Ellis Invitational, baseball seeks to end their 17-game losing streak and men’s tennis will battle Columbia and Cornell this weekend at the Thomp

by Caroline York |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Friday, April 14

Members of the men’s and women’s track teams will split up to compete in both the University of Connecticut Northeast Challenge in Storrs, Connecticut, and the Larry Ellis Invitational at Princeton University. The team found success at the Duke Invitational last weekend with Max Klein ’26 winning the shot put and Perside Ebengo Yolou ’25, Michelle Quinn ’23, Jada Jones ’26 and Bridget McNally ’24 winning the 4x100 m relay.

Saturday, April 15

Men’s and women’s track will conclude both invitationals.

Women’s rowing will travel to Princeton, New Jersey, for the Ivy Invite on Lake Carnegie. This is the third regatta of the season, and the team will look for success after Boston University swept all four races last weekend.

Men’s golf will compete in the Roar-EE Invitational in Kingston, New York, hosted by Columbia University. The team competed in the Princeton Invitational last weekend and finished in 10th place. Mark Turner ’22 took fourth place with scores of 72-68-67.

Women’s golf will compete in the Navy Spring Invitational, hosted by the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. The team finished in fourth place in the Harvard Invitational last weekend as the team was 6-over for the last nine holes. Sophie Thai ’26 helped lead the Big Green and tied for fourth overall.

Sailing will compete in the Women’s NEISA Team Race championships, Thompson Team Race and the Central 4 Events. Last weekend, the team competed in the Yale Women’s Team Race as well as the NEISA Team Race Championship and finished fifth out of 12 teams.

Lightweight rowing will host Harvard University for the Biglin Bowl beginning at 9 a.m. on the Connecticut River. Last year, Dartmouth won the Biglin Bowl for the first time in 14 years.

Baseball will host Yale University for the first of two weekend games. The team has won only one of 25 games this season and looks to break its 17 game losing streak.

Softball will travel to Providence, Rhode Island, for a game against Brown University. The team is 9-16 overall and 4-5 within the Ivy League. After losing two of three games against Harvard last weekend, the Big Green will seek to best Brown in three weekend games.

Men’s lacrosse will host Princeton University on Scully-Fahey Field. The team stands at 6-3 overall and recently won its first Ivy League game since 2015 against Harvard on March 25.

Women’s lacrosse will travel to New York to play Columbia at 1 p.m. The team is currently 4-7 with its most recent wins against the University of Massachusetts Lowell and Brown. Maja Desmond ’25 scored a career-high three goals and had three assists against UMass Lowell.

Men’s and women’s tennis will also face off against Columbia. The men’s team will take on the Lions in Hanover at the Thompson Outdoor courts starting at 1 p.m., while the women’s team will travel to New York. Men’s tennis is currently 11-10 and is seeking a win after a 0-7 loss to Yale. Women’s tennis stands at 4-11 and is also looking to avenge their loss to the Bulldogs.

Sunday, April 16

Women’s rowing will continue day two of the Ivy Invite.

Sailing will finish the last day of the weekend’s races.

Women’s golf will conclude the Navy Spring Invitational.

Starting at noon, baseball will play a second game against Yale.

Softball will play Brown for a second game.

Men’s and women’s tennis will face off against Cornell University. The men will play at home once again on the Thompson Outdoor courts at 1 p.m. while the women travel to Ithaca, New York.

Tuesday, April 18

Women’s lacrosse will travel to Burlington to play the University of Vermont.

Wednesday, April 19

Softball will take on Merrimack College at home with two afternoon games at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Baseball will travel to Loudonville, New York, to play against Siena College.