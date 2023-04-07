The Look Ahead: Week 2

Baseball and softball take on Harvard, track and field kick off the Duke Invitational on Friday and rugby will travel to warmer weather in Tampa, Florida, to compete in the Tropical 7s.

by Lanie Everett and Stephanie Sowa |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Friday, April 7

Women’s and men’s track and field will kick off the weekend by traveling to Durham, North Carolina, to compete in the Duke Invitational. Both teams are coming off a race weekend at the University of Connecticut Dog Fight in Storrs, Connecticut. Highlights include a second place finish for Julia Fenerty ’23 in the 400m with a time of 57.15, as well as a personal best of 21.76 for Liam Murray ’26 in the 200m dash. Murray was ranked ninth on the Ivy League performance list.

Women’s rugby will compete in the Tropical 7s tournament in Tampa, Florida, this weekend. The team is currently undefeated with a 9-0 record, coming off a Division I National Championship win.

Women’s tennis will face off against Brown University at home at the Thompson Outdoor Courts at 2:00 p.m. The team seeks to gain momentum after a 4-1 loss to Harvard University on April 1. Despite the loss, No. 2 doubles Katie Weber ’24 and Brooke Hess ’26 and No. 5 singles Ujvala Jupalli ’25 had impressive performances.

Men’s tennis will travel to Providence, Rhode Island, to compete against the Brown Bears. After a loss to the Harvard Crimson, the Big Green looks to defeat the Bears in this matchup.

Saturday, April 8

Women’s and men’s track and field will continue to compete in the Duke Invitational.

Women’s rugby will compete on the last day of the Tropical 7s tournament.

Men’s lightweight rowing will compete in the Diamond Challenge cup in Princeton, New Jersey. This marks their first race since the Head of the Charles regatta in October 2022.

Men’s heavyweight rowing will compete against Yale in the Olympic Axe regatta in Derby, Connecticut. The Big Green recently defeated the College of the Holy Cross and Massachusetts Institute of Technology in their spring opener.

Women’s rowing will travel to Boston University to compete in the Charles River Basin. The Big Green pulled out of the Doc Hosea Invitational on April 1, along with many other teams, due to forecasted extreme weather conditions.

Men’s golf will travel to Princeton, New Jersey, to compete in the Princeton Invitational. Last weekend, the Big Green took on Cornell University at the Breakers West County Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Cameron Keith ’26 shined, finishing 5- to secure first place.

Women’s golf will compete against Harvard University at The Oaks Golf Club in Sarasota, Florida. This is the first time Dartmouth will tee off since winning the Poppy Hills Patriot Invitational in Pebble Beach, California, whereKatherine Sung ’24 took second place.

In Hanover, baseball will face off against Harvard at the Red Rolfe Field at Biondi Park at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. The University of Pennsylvania swept the Big Green in a three-game series last weekend, and Dartmouth also fell to the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Softball will also play Harvard with games at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Dartmouth Softball Park in Hanover.

Men’s lacrosse will compete against Yale University at Reese Stadium in New Haven, Connecticut, at 1 p.m. The team currently holds a 6-2 overall record.

Women’s lacrosse will play Brown in at Scully-Fahey Field in Hanover at 1 p.m.

Sailing will spend the day competing at the NEISA Team Race championships, Yale Women’s Team Race and other regattas. The Big Green looks forward to continuing a successful performance on the water after placing third last week at the Marchiando Team Race.

Sunday, April 9

Sailing will continue their races.

Men’s golf will continue their work at the Princeton Invitational at Springdale Golf Club.

Women’s golf will continue with day two of competition at the Harvard Invitational.

Men’s lightweight rowing will travel to Leonia, New Jersey, where they will race against Columbia University in the Subin Bowl.

Baseball will conclude the Harvard series with a final game at noon.

Softball will also finish their series against the Crimson at 12:30 p.m. at Dartmouth Softball Park.

The men’s tennis team will travel back to Hanover to compete against Yale University on the Thompson Outdoor Courts starting at 1 p.m.

The women’s tennis team will face off with the Bulldogs in New Haven, Connecticut, at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11

Women’s lacrosse will travel to Lowell, Massachusetts, to compete against the University of Massachusetts Lowell at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, April 12

Baseball will face off against Boston College in Hanover at Red Rolfe Field at Biondi Park. The game will begin at 3 p.m.