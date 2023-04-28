The Look Ahead: Week 5

In this week’s look ahead, softball takes on Princeton at the Chase Field Complex, heavyweight rowing hosts the Lake Morey Invite in Fairlee, Vermont, and men’s lacrosse celebrates Senior Day against Brown.

by Caroline York |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Friday, April 28

Women’s and men’s track and field will compete in the University of Massachusetts Pre-Conference in Amherst, Massachusetts. Last weekend, Julia Reglewski ’25 took first place in the shot put, throwing 14.54 meters at the Virginia Challenge. Last Friday at the George Davis Invitational, men’s track and field had an impressive showing in the hammer throw with Jake Dalton ’23, Ben Pable ’25 and Michael Gabriel ’24 taking first, second and third place, respectively.

Baseball will take on Brown University at Murray Stadium in Providence, Rhode Island for the first game of the series at 3:30 p.m. The team is currently 1-32 and is seeking a win to break their 25-game losing streak. On Tuesday, the team fell 5-7 against the College of the Holy Cross. The team has yet to defeat an Ivy League opponent this season.

Softball will host Princeton University at home at the Chase Field Complex in a double header starting at 2 p.m. Although the Big Green also lost against Holy Cross last week, one highlight was Mary Beth Cahalan’s ’24 home run — the only home run made by Dartmouth in the entirety of the game.

Saturday, April 29

Lightweight rowing will travel to Ithaca for the Baggaley Bowl, hosted by Cornell University. The team has yet to beat an Ivy League opponent this season, most recently falling to Yale University in the Durand Cup. The team prepares for the Eastern Sprints next weekend before the final meet of the year, the IRA Championship.

Heavyweight rowing will host the Lake Morey Invite in Fairlee, Vermont against Syracuse University, Boston University, Georgetown University and the University of Wisconsin. The Big Green is coming off a victory from last weekend’s Atalanta Cup against Brown. Dartmouth’s Varsity Eight finished almost five seconds ahead of the Bears with a time of 5:44.39.

The sailing team will compete in the Women’s Team Race Nationals and the Coast Guard Alumni Bowl. Last weekend, Dartmouth had a strong showing in the Boston Dinghy Cup with Oliver Hurwitz ’25, Maya Nguyen ’24 and Madeleine Regulla ’25 finishing fifth in the “A” division.

Women and men’s track and field teams will continue to compete at the UMass Pre-Conference.

Baseball will play two games to finish the series, seeking a win over the Bears.

Softball will play to complete their series against Princeton.

Men’s lacrosse will host Brown at home for Senior Day at 1 p.m. The team is seeking to break a current four-game conference losing streak. The Big Green currently has a 6-5 overall record with their most recent 6-17 loss to Penn last weekend.

Women’s lacrosse will travel to Philadelphia, to take on Penn. The team is 6-8 overall and most recently defeated #24 Princeton 15-14 on Saturday, April 22. To celebrate Senior Day, Katie Elders ’23 scored three goals for the Big Green against the Tigers.

Sunday, April 30

Women’s rowing will travel to Worcester, Massachusetts for the Women’s Eastern Sprints Invitational on Lake Quinsigamond. Last weekend, the team swept all four races on Senior Day at Lake Morey. The Eastern Sprints Invitational marks the last regatta of the season before the Ivy League Championship.

Sailing will continue with the Women’s Team Race Nationals and the Coast Guard Alumni Bowl.

Heavyweight rowing will compete in day two of the Lake Morey Invite.

Tuesday, May 2

Baseball will host Merrimack College at Red Rolfe Field at Biondi Park. Game time is scheduled for 3 p.m.