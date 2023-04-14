Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 3

Arts events this week in Hanover include film screenings, listening parties at Sawtooth and a Sicilian puppet show.

by Jack Jervis |

Thursday, April 13 - Saturday, April 15

Montreal ice skating group Le Patin Libre will perform their routine “Murmuration” in Thompson Arena as part of an event in collaboration with the Dartmouth athletics department. Le Patin Libre is a group of former figure skaters who use their talents on the ice as a means of dance, expression and storytelling. The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and hold a matinee performance on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. followed by an evening performance at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for all four performances are available on the Hop’s website for $25.

Saturday, April 15

At 12:00 p.m. in Loew Auditorium, the Hopkins Center will show the filmed opera “Der Rosenkavalier” by the Met Opera in HD series. Der Roenkavalier is a renowned Viennese comedy by legendary composer Richard Strauss. The performance will last four hours and 45 minutes, costing $25 for general admission. Tickets are available on the Hop’s website.

From 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., the Hood Museum of Art will host an exhibition tour: “¡Printing The Revolution¡” The exhibit is led by Beatriz Yanes Martinez, the Hood Museum Board of Advisors Mutual Learning Fellow. Designed for Spanish speakers, Martinez will give an introductory tour of the Hood Museum exhibit in Spanish. This is a public event, and attendees should arrive at the Russo Atrium ten minutes before the event begins.

At 7:00 p.m. in Loew Auditorium, the Hop will screen a one hour and 24 minute collection of three short films titled “James Baldwin Abroad.” These Criterion Collection short films follow influential American writer James Baldwin’s experience as a Black writer “still unsure of his sexual identity,” struggling with racial politics both in America and Europe. Tickets are $8 and are available on the Hop’s website.

At 9 p.m., Sawtooth Kitchen will host a listening party for local musicians Shy Husky and Ali T to celebrate their respective album releases. Shy Husky is an indie-rock band based in Hanover, and Ali T is a Vermont-based singer/songwriter. Tickets are $10 and also available on the Hop’s website.

Sunday, April 16

On Sunday in Loew Auditorium, the Hopkins Center will screen the 2022 film “Close” by Lucas Dhont. This film explores the intimate relationship between two teenage boys, complicated by interfering classmates. The film is one hour and 44 minutes long. Tickets cost $8 and are available on the Hop’s website.

At 7:00 p.m in Loew Auditorium, there will be a two hour performance documentary featuring the Sicilian puppetry group Figli d’Arte Cuticchio. After the documentary, a live Q&A will take place with members of the group. The viewing and Q&A kickoff the group’s residency at Dartmouth, where they will perform multiple times over the next few days. The film will be in Italian with English subtitles. This event is free and unticketed.

Tuesday, April 18

Conducted by Hop Orchestral and Choral Programs director Filippo Ciabatti, “La Storia del Soltado” — an adaptation of the Russian musical work “Histoire du Soldat” — will be performed by Figli d’Arte Cuticchio. Created by puppetmaster Mimmo Cuticchio, this performance is a multimedia puppet performance that highlights the complexities of human ambition. This performance will occur four times, at 3:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, and at 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Tickets for this event are limited and are available on the Hop’s website. These performances will take place in Dartmouth Hall room 105. Before the show on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., Italian professor Michael Wyatt, Filippo Ciabatti and Figli d’Arte Cuticchio will give a pre-show talk.

Wednesday, April 19

The Hood Museum will host a special tour titled “Painting History” from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Russo Atrium. Curator of Indigenous art Jami Powell and Jonathan Little Cohen associate curator of American art Michael Hartman will lead the tour, which explores how “artists construct and critique history” through two Hood exhibitions: “Kent Monkman: The Great Mystery” and “Historical Imaginary.” Although this is a free and open event, space is limited – guests are advised to arrive to the Russo Atrium ten minutes before the exhibit begins.