Vasudha Thakur ’23 dies

Thakur will be remembered as a force of optimism “who made time for everyone” and “stood up for what she believed in.”

Vasudha Thakur ’23, a student from New Delhi, India, died Saturday morning, according to an email sent by Dean of the College Scott Brown to the Dartmouth community.

At Dartmouth, Thakur double majored in economics and geography, though she had a particular fondness for geography, Brown wrote. She was also a member of the International Students Association. Prior to college, Thakur attended Sanskriti School, a high school in her hometown.

Brown wrote that Thakur’s friends described her as an “unusually positive and open person who stood up for what she believed in,” and “a good, reliable friend who made time for everyone.”

In his email, Brown added that Dartmouth is planning an evening gathering to mourn several deaths in the community, with more details to follow in a subsequent schoolwide message.

