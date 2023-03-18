Tuck School of Business IT Support Analyst Joshua White dies

Joshua White, a support analyst at the Tuck School of Business and former IT support analyst at the Geisel School of Medicine, died from a rare form of cancer.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

The Tuck School of Business by Seamore Zhu / The Dartmouth

Joshua White, an IT support analyst at the Tuck School of Business, died on Wednesday, March 15 after battling a rare form of cancer, President Phil Hanlon wrote in a campuswide announcement on March 16. Before his role at Tuck, White spent five years working in IT support at the Geisel School of Medicine.

According to Tuck School dean Matthew Slaughter, White will be remembered for his “warmth and good humor, endeared to many as a ‘gentle, bearded giant’ with a sharp wit and relentless problem-solving skills.”

White was a talented gamer who regularly participated in Extra Life Gaming tournaments in his free time, collaborating with other gamers to fundraise for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. His efforts began prior to his own cancer diagnosis.

White’s family asked that all donations in his name be directed to the Children’s Miracle Network or to another cancer charity of choice. The Dartmouth flag has been lowered to pay respect to White’s passing.

This article will be updated as more details become available, and a full obituary will be published in the near future. If you would like to share a memory, please contact editor@thedartmouth.com.