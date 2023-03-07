The Dartmouth announces its 180th directorate

Members of the incoming directorate will assume their roles on March 15.

by Charlotte Hampton |

Source: Courtesy of Kristin Chapman and Manasi Singh

On March 15, Kristin Chapman ’24 and Manasi Singh ’24 will assume the roles of Editor-in-Chief and Publisher of The Dartmouth to head the paper’s 180th directorate. They will replace outgoing Editor-in-Chief Emily Lu ’23 and Publisher Amy Park ’23, respectively.

Chapman is an English major from Rye, New York, who started writing for The Dartmouth her freshman fall and served as associate news managing editor in the winter term of her sophomore year. She coedited the Commencement special issue last spring and the Freshman special issue last fall.

Singh is majoring in politics, philosophy and economics and anthropology, and hails from Cincinnati, Ohio. She started writing for the news section of The Dartmouth during her freshman fall before transitioning to the business staff’s strategy section in her sophomore year. She said that her background in writing will help her maintain a strong relationship between the editorial and business sides of the paper.

In terms of goals for their tenure, both Chapman and Singh said that they want to focus on the onboarding process for staff members and the sense of community in the newsroom. Chapman said this priority was driven by the difficult experience of joining the paper at the height of the pandemic.

“My freshman year, being a reporter was really challenging,” Chapman said. “That motivates me to want to create an expanded training program to make the adjustment a bit easier for future generations of writers. Even though they’re not starting in a pandemic, I’d like them to have a stronger sense of community from the start.”

2023-2024 Editorial Directorate

Daniel Modesto ’24 and Elle Muller ’24 will replace Lauren Adler ’23 and Andrew Sasser ’23 as news executive editors. Arielle Feuerstein ’24 will take on the role of production executive editor, replacing Mia Russo ’23.

Serving on staggered terms, Ben Fagell ’24, Emily Fagell ’25, Taylor Haber ’25, Street Roberts ’24 and Lauren Azrin ’25 will lead the news section as managing editors. Ben Fagell will serve for the entirety of the year-long tenure. Emily Fagell is set to serve in the spring of 2023 and winter of 2024, Haber in the spring of 2023, Roberts in the fall of 2023 and Azrin in the winter of 2024. They are replacing Thomas Brown ’23, Cassie Montemayor Thomas ’22 and Jacob Strier ’23.

The Mirror section will be led by Tess Bowler ’25 and Omala Snyder ’24, as well as Street Roberts ’24 in the spring of 2023 and winter of 2024. They are replacing Caris White ’23, Meghan Powers ’23 and Feuerstein.

Eleanor Schifino ’24 will continue to lead the arts section, joined by Alex Surprenant ’25, Jessica Sun Li ’24 and Gianna Totani ’25. Schifino will lead in the spring and fall of 2023, Surprenant in the spring of 2023 and winter of 2024, Li in the fall of 2023 and Totani in the winter of 2024. Muller, also an arts editor this past year, will step down to take on the executive editor role.

Sports editor Will Ennis ’23 will step down, while Stephanie Sowa ’25 will continue to lead the section in the spring and fall of 2023. Lanie Everett ’24 will stay on as editor through next year.

Kami Arabian ’24 and Thomas Lane ’24 will continue in their roles as opinion editors for next year and will be joined by Jeremy Gart ’25 in the winter of 2024. Natalie Dokken ’23 and Spencer Allen ’23 will step down.

The new multimedia editors are Farah Almadani ’25 and Heath Monsma ’25, who will join Levi Port ’24 and Tommy Corrado ’25 on staggering terms. Corrado and Monsma will both lead in the spring of 2023 and winter of 2024, while Almadani will step up during the fall of 2023 and winter of 2024. Port will continue to head The Dartmouth’s podcast for the full year.

Caroline Kramer ’24 will continue in her role as photography editor, joined by Hannah Li ’25 in the spring of 2023 and winter of 2024 and Emil Liden ’25 in the fall of 2023.

Elaine Pu ’25 will replace Lucy Handy ’23 as the design editor.

Gayathri Srinivasan ’26 will replace Emma Nguyen ’25 and Almadani as social media editor, along with Jessica Sun Li ’24 in the spring of 2023 and Adrienne Murr ’25 in the winter of 2024.

Ally Burg ’25 will be the data visualization editor in the spring of 2023 and winter of 2024, replacing Philip Surendran ’23.

Brooke Leggat ’26 will take over the role of templating editor from Grant Pinkston ’23, and Nina Sloan ’24 will continue as crossword editor.

2023-2024 Business Directorate

CJ Kang ’24 and Tom Li ’25 will serve as directors of strategy, replacing Samuel Winchester ’24 and Divya Chunduru ’23.

Rachel Orlowski ’25 will continue in her role as digital media and analytics director.

Eren Berke Saglam ’25 will serve as the director of finance and sales, replacing Brian Wang ’23.

Mehak Batra ’24 will continue as development director, and she will be joined by Stanley Gao ’24.

Emma Johnson ’24 will continue on as director of software.