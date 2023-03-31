The Look Ahead: Week 1

Men’s lacrosse brings home their first Ivy League Conference win since 2015, softball sweeps the University of Pennsylvania in their first Ivy League Series and sailing opens up their team race season with top-place finishes.

by Allison Ohde |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Friday, March 31

The softball team is hoping to continue their winning streak as they travel to New York City to play against Columbia University at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The softball team hosted the University of Pennsylvania this past weekend in their first Ivy League conference series and swept, starting their conference season 3-0. These big wins came from a huge performance at the plate by Alaana Panu ’25, who hit two walk-offs during the weekend, building upon the team’s momentum.

Saturday, April 1

The men’s lacrosse team will push a win at their game against Cornell University this weekend in Ithaca, New York, which starts at 12 p.m. . Men’s lacrosse (6-1) had a huge win over the weekend against Harvard University, marking their first Ivy League Conference win since 2015. Dartmouth made it to overtime, when Colin McGill ’25 scored the winning goal to end the game with a score of 10-9.

Women’s lacrosse is looking to break their 0-2 conference record streak when they play Harvard at Scully-Fahey Field at 2 p.m., following their loss to Boston College earlier this week.

This weekend, men’s and women’s track will travel to Storrs, Connecticut to compete in the University of Connecticut’s Dog Fight. The teams had a busy spring break, starting their outdoor season with many impressive performances. Notably, Jake Dalton ’23 broke the 32-year-old hammer throw school record with a throw of 64.78 m at the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational at the University of Miami.

The women’s rowing team will travel to Camden, New Jersey, to compete in their first race of the season at the Doc Hosea Invitational on the Cooper River. The men’s heavyweight rowing team will also compete in their first race against the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the College of the Holy Cross in Boston, Massachusetts.

Hoping to continue their success streak, the sailing team travels to Providence, Rhode Island, to race in the Dellenbaugh Team Race at Brown University. Last weekend, the sailing team dominated their races, finishing first at the Admiral Moore Open Team Race –– its first interconference, team race regatta victory since 2017. The team earned second place in the Jen Harris Team Race and finished the Harvard Team Race regattas in fourth place.

Both the women’s and men’s tennis teams will compete against Harvard this weekend in their opening Ivy League Conference play. The Women’s team (4-8) will travel to Harvard in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and compete at 2 p.m. The Men’s team (10-8) will host Harvard at home.

Men’s golf will face off against Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, following their seventh place finish in a field of 17 programs at the Battle at Rum Pointe event in Berlin, Maryland.

Sunday, April 2

Sailing will continue with day two of the Dellenbaugh Team Race hosted by Brown.

Softball will play Columbia University in their third and final game of the series at 12:30 p.m.

The baseball team (1-16) will host UPenn at Red Rolfe Field at Biondi Park in Hanover, New Hampshire, this weekend in hopes to break their conference losing streak (0-3). They were not as successful in their opening Ivy League conference series against Princeton University. Their games are at11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Monday, April 3

Baseball will play UPenn in their third and final game of the series at 12 p.m.