The Look Ahead: Week 6

Skiing will continue to compete in the Saint Michael’s Carnival, women’s and men’s tennis hope to remain undefeated in their upcoming matches and the infamous Dartmouth vs. Princeton hockey game will be hosted in the Thompson Arena.

by Caroline York |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Friday, Feb. 3

The ski team will travel to Jeffersonville, Vermont for the third day of the Saint Michael’s Carnival, which will begin at 9:30 a.m. The team competed in the first two days on Jan. 20 and 21 and placed sixth and fourth, respectively. Wally Magill ’25 and Emma Reeder ’25 both finished in seventh place in each of their 15 km classic ski races on the first day, propelling the Big Green up two spots on the second day.

Men’s and women’s track will compete at the Crimson Elite track meet in Cambridge, hosted by Harvard University. The first event for the men’s team will begin at 10 a.m., with the women’s team following at noon.

Women’s hockey (7-16-0) will take on Quinnipiac University at Thompson Arena at 3 p.m.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams will both play Brown University on Friday. At 6 p.m., the men’s team (8-13) will play at home in Leede Arena, following their win against Columbia University last weekend. The women’s team (2-19) will travel to Providence to compete against the Bears at 7 p.m. The men’s team will look to continue their one game winning streak, while the women’s team will seek to end their 12-game losing streak.

Men’s hockey (4-17-1) will host Princeton University for one of the biggest home events of the year — one in which students throw tennis balls on the ice after the first Dartmouth goal in a display of school spirit. The two teams will face off in Thompson Arena at 8 p.m. The two teams last competed on Jan. 7, when the Tigers defeated the Big Green 4-2 on the road.

Saturday, Feb. 4

The ski team will continue to compete in the Saint Michael’s Carnival for its fourth day.

Men’s and women’s track will both compete in the Scarlet and White Invitational, hosted by Boston University in Boston beginning at 11 a.m.

Women’s tennis (2-0) will play Boston College at Boss Tennis Center starting at 11 a.m. The team will look to continue its two-game winning streak.

Women’s (5-8) and men’s squash (4-8) will travel to Williamstown, Massachusetts for a matchup against Williams College. The matches will both start at noon. Women’s squash looks to maintain its momentum after its 8-1 win against Middlebury College on Feb. 1.

At noon, men’s swimming (2-6) will host Columbia in Karl Michael and Spaulding Pools. The team will seek its first Ivy League win of the season.

Women’s hockey will host Princeton at home at 3 p.m. The two teams last competed on Jan. 6, when the Big Green fell to the Tigers 5-2.

Men’s tennis (5-0) will travel to West Lafayette, Indiana to take on Purdue University at 3 p.m. The team looks to continue its undefeated streak.

Women’s and men’s basketball will both play Yale University. Women’s basketball will travel to New Haven to play at 4 p.m., while the men’s basketball team will host the Bulldogs in Hanover.

Men’s hockey will have their second home game of the weekend, taking on Quinnipiac in Thompson Arena at 8 p.m. The two teams have played twice this term thus far, with the Big Green losing both.

Sunday, Feb. 5

Men’s tennis will travel to Bloomington, Indiana to take on Indiana University.

Women’s tennis will host the University of Maryland for its second home game of the weekend at Boss Tennis Center.