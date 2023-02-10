Retired Safety and Security officer Teddy Willey dies at age 63

Willey worked for Safety and Security for 20 years and “pretty much everyone on campus knew him,” according to Safety and Security director Keiselim Montás.

Source: Courtesy of Lesia Vorachak

Retired Safety and Security officer Teddy Willey died from health complications at his mother’s home in West Virginia at the age of 63 on Feb. 9, according to his long-time best friend and former partner Lesia Vorachak.

Willey worked for the Safety and Security from Sept. 10, 2000 to April 23, 2020, Safety and Security director Keiselim Montás wrote in an email statement. Willey worked as an underground coal miner for 20 years before coming up to the Upper Valley, he told The Dartmouth in 2020. According to Montás and Vorachak, Willey retired to move back to his home state of West Virginia and take care of his aging mother.

“Ted was a great and beloved officer, and pretty much everyone on campus knew him,” Montás wrote.

According to Vorachak, Willey was an avid motorcyclist and planned to travel in his retirement. She said a funeral will be held on Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. at Ramp Holiness Church in Sandstone, West Virginia.

This article will be updated as more details become available, and a full obituary will be published in the near future. If you would like to share a memory, please contact editor@thedartmouth.com.