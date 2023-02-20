Hanover Police issue arrest warrant for suspect accused of groping

The suspect, previously only known as a former temporary employee at the College, has been publicly identified as 18-year-old William Nelson of Piermont, New Hampshire.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

On Feb. 17, the Hanover Police department issued an arrest warrant for the suspected perpetrator of several cases of unwanted sexual touching reported by female students in January, according to a press release from Hanover Police. The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Piermont, New Hampshire resident William Menard.

According to the press release, Menard — who held a temporary position at the College and was fired after the allegations emerged — “targeted women at random” by “grabbing their buttocks.” The assaults, which were reported on Jan. 24, occurred on the suspects’ way to work and while he was at work on campus. Hanover Police lieutenant Michael Schibuola previously told The Dartmouth that the suspect formerly held a non-academic position at the College that did not include regular interactions with students.

Hanover Police have been working with Safety and Security to investigate the suspect, and anyone with additional information about the investigation or Menard’s location is encouraged to contact Hanover Police, according to the press release.