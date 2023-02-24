Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 9

This week on campus features a showing of Oscar-nominated animations, a Grammy-nominated choir performance, an in-person gallery tour and much more.

by Btari Laksono |

Friday, Feb. 24

The Leslie Center for the Humanities and Dartmouth Library are sponsoring an exhibition of war posters by Ukrainian artists that will open at 5 p.m. The exhibit, titled “Our Fire is Stronger Than Your Bombs,” is located in the Baker-Berry Brickway. The exhibition will run until March 31 and is free and open to the public.

The Hopkins Center for the Arts will show “RRR,” a Telugu-language feature film starring highly celebrated Indian stars Ram Charan and N.T Rama Rao Jr. The film is a fictional retelling of the story of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem — Indian revolutionaries who fought to free India from British rule. The showing will take place at Loew Auditorium in the Black Family Visual Arts Center at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $8 for general admission and $5 for students on the Hopkins Center website.

The Dartmouth theater department is presenting their original play “And Thus They Began, a Decameron” on Feb. 24 and 25. Putting its own spin on Boccaccio’s “Decameron,” the play follows a group of Dartmouth students who tell each other tales and discuss contemporary questions in a dystopian future. Although the event is free, tickets are required and can be reserved on the Hopkins Center website.

The Hood Museum is offering a three-day virtual symposium titled “Terms of Art” from Feb. 22 to 24. The symposium will explore issues of access to cultural heritage and user-centered design in the creation of information systems. The program is free and open to all.

Sawtooth Bar and Kitchen will be hosting a performance by Al’s Pals, a local cover band that features a rotating cast of musicians from the area. Doors to the event open at 7 p.m., and the performance will start at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased on Sawtooth’s website.

Saturday, Feb. 25

The Hood Museum of Art is offering an in-person tour of its galleries at 2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required for this event.

The Hopkins Center will show a curated compilation of Oscar-nominated animated shorts in the Loew Auditorium at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets may be bought on the Hopkins Center’s website for $8 for general admission and $5 for students.

Sawtooth Bar and Kitchen will be hosting a performance by Deep Seize, an electronic fusion duo consisting of Jed Blume and Wyatt Andrews. Doors to the event will open at 8 p.m., and the performance will start at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased on Sawtooth’s website.

Sunday, Feb. 26

The Hopkins Center will be showing “The Seagull,” a National Theatre Live play starring Emilia Clarke. The play is a modern take on Anton Chekov’s classic tale of love and loneliness. Tickets may be bought on the Hopkins Center’s website for $8 for general admission and $5 for students.

Monday, Feb. 27

DeWanda Wise, an actress with roles spanning from Kayla Watts in “Jurassic World Dominion” to Nola Darling in Netflix’s adaptation of “She’s Gotta Have it,” will give a closing keynote address in celebration of Black Legacy Month. She will discuss her experiences in the film industry in conjunction with Dartmouth’s Black Legacy Month theme of “Black joy.” The event will take place at 6 p.m. in Cook Auditorium at the Tuck School of Business and is free and open to the public.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

The Dartmouth College Gospel Choir will perform in Rollins Chapel at 8 p.m. Under the guest leadership of Ahmaya Knoelle Higginson, the choir seeks to play old favorites and new music alike. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $8 for students and $5 for Dartmouth students and they can be purchased on the Hopkins Center Website.

Music will grace the walls of the East Reading Room at 12:30 p.m. during this week’s Library Concert. Titled “An Ode to Jam,” performers in this week’s concert include Brandon Abiuso ’23, Quintin George III ’22, Dash Prince-Judd ’23 and Jack Reilly ’24. The event is free and open to the public.

Sawtooth Bar and Kitchen will host Karaoke Bandstand, a family-friendly karaoke night. The event is free and begins at 6 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Grammy-winning choral ensemble “The Crossing” will perform at Rollins Chapel at 8 p.m. Showgoers will have the opportunity to converse with members of the ensemble following the show. Tickets are $30 for general admission, $18 for students and $10 for Dartmouth students and they can be purchased through the Hopkins Center website.