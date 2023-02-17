Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 8

Arts on campus includes films at the Hop, a weekend symposium at the Hood, an original student-written one-act festival and Hop student-ensemble performances.

by Elle Muller |

Friday, Feb. 17

The Hood Museum of Art is hosting Conversations and Connections with Darryl DeAngelo Terrell at 12:30 p.m. in the Gilman Auditorium. Titled “Darryl DeAngelo Terrell Portraiture: Queer Black Joy,” the artist will be accompanied by associate curator of photography Alisa Swindell to discuss the influence of Black joy plays on Terrell’s work. Terrell is most known for their photography and videography, which explores history, displacement, femme identity, sexuality and gender. Recently, Terrell’s work was featured in The Hood’s fall 2022 exhibition “Femme is Fierce.” This event is free and open to the public.

The Hopkins Center will be showing the South Korean film “Broker” at 7 p.m. in Loew Auditorium. The family drama follows a laundromat owner and his friend who occasionally steal babies from the church’s baby box to sell them on the adoption black market. “Broker” balances comedy and drama to create a story of belonging and family. Tickets may be bought on the Hopkins Center’s website for $8 for general admission and $5 for students.

Sawtooth Bar and Kitchen will be hosting PURPLE: A Tribute to Prince. The seven-person band will play a variety of songs by Prince. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. at Sawtooth. Tickets for the event are $20.

Saturday, Feb. 18

As part of HopStops, the Hopkins Center for the Arts participatory event series, Le Patin Libre ice skating dance troupe will be previewing their performance and inviting audiences to explore dancing on ice. At 11 a.m. on the Norwich Green, Le Patin Libre will be performing a short demonstration of their performance “Murmuration,” which will be coming to the Hopkins Center for the Arts in the spring. Following the demonstration, the group will invite audiences onto the ice for an exciting introduction to dancing on ice followed by free-skating with the group. The event is “bring your own skates” and is open to anyone who can stand on skates.

The Hopkins Center will be showing the five 2023 Oscar nominated short films at 7 p.m. in Loew Auditorium. These include “An Irish Goodbye,” “Ivalu,” “Le Pupille,” “Night Ride” and “The Red Suitcase.” Tickets are available on the Hopkins Center’s website for $8 for general admission and $5 for students.

The Upper Valley Circus Camp, LLC is presenting Cirque Cabaret at Northern Stage. There will be a reception at 5 p.m. followed by the circus performance at 6:30 p.m. All proceeds from the performance will go to the UVCC, which offers camps and workshops to the Upper Valley in circus. Performances will include many up-and-coming artists from all corners of the circus world, according to the UVCC website. For more information about tickets, call the Northern Stage Box Office.

Sawtooth Bar and Kitchen will be hosting a dance party with DJ Sean on Saturday. The event lasts from 9 p.m. to midnight with a $5 cover charge.

Sunday, Feb. 19

The Dartmouth Glee Club will perform their winter concert at 2 p.m. at the Church of Christ Dartmouth. Conducted by Filippo Ciabatti and Erma Mellinger, student soloists will be Julia Battle ’23, Breanna Boland ’23, Colby Lish ’25 and Christopher Smith ’25. The choir will be performing Schubert’s “Frühlingsglaube” — which translates to “Faith in Spring” — and “Frühlingstraum,” which translates to “Dream of Spring.” Tickets may be bought on the Hopkins Center’s website for $12 for general admission, $7 for students and $5 for Dartmouth students.

The Hopkins Center will be showing the film “All that Breathes” at 4 p.m. in Loew Auditorium. The film follows two brothers who dedicate their lives to rescuing and rehabilitating raptors in New Delhi. With the high pollution and poor air quality of New Delhi, birds actively drop out of the sky. Amidst the failing infrastructure and rising violence in the city, brothers Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad capture a story of urban fauna and compassionate humanity. Tickets may be bought on the Hopkins Center’s website for $8 for general admission and $5 for students.

Dartmouth’s Displaced Theatre Company is producing a one-act festival titled “Umbra” at 7 p.m. at Sawtooth Bar and Kitchen. The festival includes four original student-written one-acts: “Carrot Cake” written by Jordan Paff ’23, “Quantum Cafe” written by Ore James ’25, “Inflatable Heart” written by Kamila Boga ’25 and “Heliotrope” written by Kabir Mehra ’26. The show is free and open to the public.

Wednesday, Feb. 22

The Hood Museum is hosting a Virtual Symposium titled “Terms of Art: Design, Description and Discovery in Cataloging.” This three-day virtual symposium runs from Feb. 22 through Feb. 24, and will include a variety of events covering how institutions like museums, libraries and archives work to interpret, preserve and disseminate cultural heritage. The symposium is free and open to the public.

The Hood Museum is also hosting an exhibition tour for “¡Printing the Revolution! The Rise and Impact of Chicano Graphics, 1965 to Now.” The public can join associate curator of American art Michael Hartman and Hood Museum mutual learning fellow Beatriz Yanes Martinez for a tour of the new exhibit. The tour is free and open to the public.

Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra is opening their dress rehearsal to the public at 8 p.m. in Rollins Chapel due to limited ticket availability for their annual winter concert. The string repertoire features Barber’s “Adagio for Strings,” Shostakovich’s “Chamber Symphony Op. 110a” and Tchaikovsky’s “Serenade for Strings.” Tickets are available on the Hopkins Center’s website for $15 for general admission, $8 for students and $5 for Dartmouth students.

Thursday, Feb. 23

The Hood Museum is hosting a teacher workshop for “¡Printing the Revolution!” The workshop will include a curatorial introduction to the exhibition, gallery activities led by museum educators and a printmaking experience. The event will take place from 4-6:30 p.m. in the Hood. It is free and open to the public, but registration is required through the Hood website.

Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra is performing their annual winter concert at 8 p.m. at Rollins Chapel, featuring the same composers as in their dress rehearsals. Tickets are available on the Hopkins Center’s website for $20 for general admission, $14 for students and $5 for Dartmouth students.

The English and creative writing department is hosting a reading by Erika Meitner as a part of the Cleopatra Mathis Poetry & Prose Series in collaboration with the Jewish studies program. Meitner is the author of six books of poems and winner of the 2018 National Jewish Book Award for Poetry. The reading will take place in Sanborn Library at 4:45 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.