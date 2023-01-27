Men’s hockey secures victories over Brown and Yale

With the Big Green’s success over Brown University and Yale University, the team has nabbed its first road win of the season.

by Caroline York |

Oct. 28, 2022; Allston, Massachusetts, USA; during an ECAC matchup between Dartmouth and Harvard at Bright-Landry Hockey Center. The Crimson picked up a 5-2 victory over the Big Green. Photo by Brian Foley for Foley-Photography.com. Source: Sean Chisholm ’25

This past weekend, the men’s hockey team bested Brown University 4-3 and Yale University 4-0 for its first road wins of the season.

On Jan. 20, the team traveled to Providence, Rhode Island to take on the Brown Bears — a fellow Eastern Conference Athletic Conference rival.

Brown found an early lead just seven minutes into the game following a minor tripping penalty against Tucker McRae ’26. The Big Green soon answered withSean Chisholm ’25 taking charge and passing to Cam MacDonald ’26, who tipped the puck into Brown’s goal, tying the game and scoring his first ever Dartmouth goal. Brown scored minutes into the second period, but Joey Musa ’24 secured another goal just a minute and a half later after a pass from Matt Hubbarde ’25 to tie the game once again.

Chisholm said that the team was committed to staying present throughout the entirety of the game.

“I think what led to success was the team staying in the game for the whole 60 minutes,” Chisholm said. “In the previous games we've lost, we played well for two periods and then took a period off. [Against Brown], we played our game for the whole 60 minutes and it shows that when we do that, it's tough for teams to keep up with us.”

Forward Tyler Campbell ’23 said that the team’s close-knit nature has contributed to its ability to be in the moment during games.

Halfway through the second period, Brown scored once again, leading 3-2. The Big Green responded with a power play goal from Cooper Flinton ’26 just seconds before the end of the period. Flinton later scored his first collegiate game-winning goal at the end of the third period after a pass from Musa.

Hubbarde noted that one goal was deducted due to penalties, but he added that the team remained motivated throughout the duration of the game.

“I think one thing that changed this weekend was our energy on the bench and our belief in ourselves,” Hubbarde said. “We can win one-goal games, and especially going into the third period against Brown, it was a close game. We got a goal taken away and instead of getting dejected, we just kept pushing, to make it our win.”

Following the victory, the Big Green traveled west to Yale on Saturday. Luke Haymes ’26 scored the first goal of the night with a pass from Fusco after four shots on Yale’s goal by the Big Green. In the second period, Dartmouth continued to dominate with a goal from Musa. Quickly following that play, Hubbarde scored for the second time this weekend. In the final period of the night, Braiden Dorfman ’25 scored after the team created a 3-on-1 opportunity.

Nate Morgan ’25 said that the team is gathering momentum as the season progresses.

“I think we're hitting our stride at the right time now,” Morgan said. “We're six weeks away from [ECAC] playoffs now. We can use these two Ivy League wins for momentum and hopefully carry that through for the rest of the season.”

The team will look to this weekend’s standout, Hubbarde, as they face off against their next ECAC opponents. Hubbarde was named the ECAC Hockey Forward of the Week as his goal and four assists helped lead the Big Green to victory over both Ivy League rivals.

Dartmouth will compete against Cornell University on Jan. 27 and Colgate University on Jan. 28. These two matches are the first of seven home games in a row for the Big Green. Campbell noted the advantage of home territory.

“It is nice to play at home in front of fans, students and family,” Campbell said. “It’s really nice to do your own routine and not be on the bus for a few hours.”

MacDonald said that with the win streak, there has been a shift in energy for the Big Green.

“Our coaching staff started last season, and we are finally starting to see the compound effects of following what the coaches have been preaching last year and this year,” MacDonald said. “We were successful because we were sticking to our habits and doing small things every day within our control.”