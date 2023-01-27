The Look Ahead: Week 5

Track and field will compete in their third meet of the season in which they look to continue breaking program records, men’s tennis looks to add another victory to its season and women’s swimming strives to win their first conference meet of the seas

by Allison Ohde |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Friday, Jan. 27

The Nordic ski team continues its season at the University of New Hampshire Carnival located in Jackson, New Hampshire. The team will race on the Jackson XC and Burke mountains.

Women’s track and field travels to Boston to compete in the River Hawk Invitational. The team’s one-day competition will start at 10 a.m.

Women’s hockey (6-15-0) starts its weekend off against Colgate University (20-4-1) in Hamilton, New York at 6 p.m. Coming off an exciting home win over Union College and a tough loss to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute over the weekend, the Big Green looks to win its second matchup against Colgate after dropping the first earlier in the season.

Men’s hockey (4-15-1) will play against Cornell University (12-6-1) at home in Thompson Arena at 7 p.m. The Big Green is seeking to continue its two-game Ivy League winning streak and earn its first win against Cornell this season after a 1-0 shutout loss on Dec. 3.

Saturday, Jan. 28

The ski team will race on the second and final day of competition at the UNH Carnival.

Men’s track and field will look to continue its successful season in Boston at the River Hawk Invitational after its recent meets have featured several record-breaking finishes like the 5.13 meter pole vault posted by David Adams ’26 last weekend, a Dartmouth program record. Events begin at 10 a.m.

Women's swimming and diving (1-8) will host Columbia University (3-3) for one of its final Ivy League meets in the Karl Michael and Spaulding Pools at 12 p.m. The women are 0-6 in conference competition and are seeking the Big Green’s first Ivy League win.

Men’s and women’s squash are on the road competing against Columbia in New York City at 12 p.m. Both the men and women are 0-4 in Ivy League play.

Women’s basketball (2-18) travels to New York City to take on the Columbia Lions (16-3), the top-seeded team in the Ivy League, at 2 p.m. The Big Green is currently amid an eleven-game losing streak and is hoping to earn its first conference win of the season.

Men’s basketball (7-13) will compete against Columbia (6-15) at home in Leede Arena, also at 2 p.m. The basketball team has had a strong last few games despite last weekend’s overtime loss to Princeton University. This game kicks off a four-game home stand for the Big Green.

Women’s hockey remains in upstate New York to play against Cornell (12-7-2) in Ithaca for its second game of the weekend at 3 p.m. The Big Green will seek redemption on the road after coming out on the wrong side of a 6-5 loss in the teams’ last meeting.

Men’s hockey will play its second game of the weekend at home against Colgate (12-10-2) at 7 p.m. Dartmouth will hope to turn the tables with home-ice advantage after coming away from its last matchup against Colgate with a 5-1 loss.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Men’s tennis (4-0) looks to keep up its undefeated stretch to start the season against Fordham University at 11 a.m. This will be only the second contest of the Rams’ season after they kick off against Brown University the day before.

Men’s and women’s squash will continue playing in Ithaca, New York against Cornell beginning at noon.

Women’s tennis (1-0) will host Merrimack College (1-2) at the Boss Tennis Center at 2 p.m. The team looks to build off of its season-opening victory over St. John’s University.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Women’s squash (4-6) heads to Middlebury, Vermont to take on Middlebury College (10-4). The Big Green is 11-0 all-time against Middlebury and will hope to continue that streak against this year’s team.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Men’s and women’s track and field will head to Boston to compete in the first day of the 2023 New England Championships.