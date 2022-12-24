Dax Tejera ’07 dies at 37

Tejera, a former Publisher of The Dartmouth, died of a heart attack.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Source: ABC

Dax Tejera ’07, a member of The Dartmouth’s Board of Proprietors and former Publisher of The Dartmouth, died of a heart attack on Dec. 23, according to Adweek. He was 37 years old.

Tejera was the executive producer of ABC's “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” and helped the show become the most popular newscast among adults aged 25-54. He had also previously worked at MSNBC and NBC News and produced an HBO documentary about the rise of white nationalism and the alt-right, according to Adweek.

He joined The Dartmouth’s board in 2018, having previously served as Publisher of the 163rd directorate — the first to hold that role since 1994 after the position of President returned to being split as separate Publisher and Editor-in-Chief roles.

Tejera is survived by his wife, Veronica, and two young children.

This article will be updated as more details become available, and a full obituary will be published in the near future. If you would like to share a memory, please contact editor@thedartmouth.com.