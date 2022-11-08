The 2022 election live updates: Voters head to the polls to decide Congressional, state and local level races
Although the 2022 election has been well underway for many voters, with millions having already cast their ballots, today marks the official opening of polls in Hanover and around the country.
Upper Valley voters will be deciding on a number of key races today. In the gubernatorial races, Republican Govs. Chris Sununu and Phil Scott face challenges from Democratic nominees Tom Sherman and Brenda Siegel, respectively. Senator Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., faces off against retired gen. Don Bolduc, while Rep. Peter Welch and Gerald Malloy compete to succeed retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-V.T. In New Hampshire’s second congressional district, Rep. Ann McLane Kuster ’78, D-N.H. is running against Republican nominee Bob Burns; meanwhile in Vermont, Democratic nominee Becca Balint looks to become Vermont’s first female House representative by defeating Republican nominee Liam Madden.
Watch here for live updates from the polls in Hanover and the greater Upper Valley throughout the day, as well as race projections once the polls close.
Want to read more from The Dartmouth over your morning coffee? Check out our reporting on the results of our 2022 election survey, recent events held on campus by Kuster and Burns, as well as a Q&A with Sherman. Also, take a look at our guide to today’s races if you’d like a breakdown of who’s on Hanover’s ballot.