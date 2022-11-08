The 2022 election live updates: Voters head to the polls to decide Congressional, state and local level races

by Andrew Sasser |

Voters arrive to cast ballots at Hanover High School. by Divya Kopalle / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Although the 2022 election has been well underway for many voters, with millions having already cast their ballots, today marks the official opening of polls in Hanover and around the country.

Upper Valley voters will be deciding on a number of key races today. In the gubernatorial races, Republican Govs. Chris Sununu and Phil Scott face challenges from Democratic nominees Tom Sherman and Brenda Siegel, respectively. Senator Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., faces off against retired gen. Don Bolduc, while Rep. Peter Welch and Gerald Malloy compete to succeed retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-V.T. In New Hampshire’s second congressional district, Rep. Ann McLane Kuster ’78, D-N.H. is running against Republican nominee Bob Burns; meanwhile in Vermont, Democratic nominee Becca Balint looks to become Vermont’s first female House representative by defeating Republican nominee Liam Madden.

Watch here for live updates from the polls in Hanover and the greater Upper Valley throughout the day, as well as race projections once the polls close.