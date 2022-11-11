The Look Ahead: Week 10

Friday, Nov. 11

The men’s and women’s cross country team will compete at the NCAA Northeast Championship at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, New York. This meet will be their last before the NCAA Championship in Stillwater, Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The women’s basketball team will travel to Kingston, Rhode Island. to play the University of Rhode Island in its second game of the season at 1 p.m. The team is looking to secure its first win after losing 70-63 to Bryant University on Nov. 7.

Men’s basketball faces off against Bryant University at Leede Arena at 7 p.m. Dartmouth hopes to comeback after a 88-74 loss against Fordham University on Monday.

Men’s swimming and diving will compete against both Cornell University and Harvard University at the Karl Michael and Spaulding Pools. The team is still looking for a win this season after falling to Princeton University 247-51 and Brown University 194-104 on Nov. 5.

At Thompson Arena, the women’s hockey team will play against Cornell at 7 p.m. The team is currently 1-4. Dartmouth had a split weekend last weekend, when the Big Green defeated Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute 2-0 and lost to Union College 5-4.

The men’s hockey team will travel to Schenectady, New York to play against Union College at 7 p.m. The team is currently 1-2-1. Last weekend, the Big Green saw exciting action at Thompson Arena, dominating Yale 6-0 last Friday and then pulling out the win against Brown on Saturday in an overtime shootout, winning 1-0.

The volleyball team will face Yale for the second time this season in New Haven, Connecticut. The team is currently 16-6, and this will be its second-to-last game of the season before competing against Brown next week. Volleyball’s successful performance this season has earned them a third place seeding in the Ivy League Tournament on Nov. 18 and 19.

Saturday, Nov. 12

In its second meet of the season, women’s swimming and diving will also compete against both Cornell and Harvard in Hanover at the Karl Michael and Spaulding Pools. The team comes off of last weekend’s losses to Princeton and Brown, 231-58 and 230-57, respectively.

In its last game of the season, the men’s soccer team will play against Harvard at 1 p.m. in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The team is looking to end its season with another win after defeating Brown last week at home on Burnham Field. Currently Dartmouth holds a 6-6-3 overall and 3-3 conference record.

Dartmouth football faces off against Cornell at 1 p.m. in Ithaca, New York.. Last week, Dartmouth came close with a fourth quarter touchdown in an attempt to catch up to Princeton, but ultimately could not make it happen and lost 17-14. Dartmouth will play its last away game with a 2-6 overall, 1-4 Ivy League record.

In the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association semifinal, the women’s rugby team will compete against Quinnipiac University at home on Brophy Field. With a 7-0 record and a number one ranking, the team is looking to advance to the NIRA final on Nov. 19.

In its second game of the weekend, the women’s volleyball team will travel to Providence, to play Brown at 5 p.m.

The men’s hockey team will travel from Schenectady to Troy, New york to play RPI in its second game of the weekend. The game will take place at 7 p.m.

Returning to the home court for its second game of the weekend, the men’s basketball team will play the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13

In its first game of the season, the men’s squash team will battle Rochester University on the Berry Squash Courts in Hanover at 11 a.m. The Big Green come off a 7-10 overall record from last season.

After its game in Rhode Island, the women’s basketball team will return home to play the University of New Hampshire at 2 p.m. at Leede Arena.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

The women’s hockey team will travel to Waterbury, Connecticut to play Post University. The game will take place at 1:30 p.m.

After two games at home this week, the men’s basketball team will travel to Hamden, Connecticut to play Quinnipiac University at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Closing out the week, the women’s basketball team will play Merrimack University at Leede Arena at 6 p.m.