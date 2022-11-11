Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 10

The final week of showcases and performances highlights work that students have been preparing all term.

by Elle Muller |

Friday, Nov. 11

The Hood Museum of Art is hosting a gallery talk of the exhibit, “Nothing Gold Can Stay,” at 4 p.m. The talk will showcase grief and the range of experiences it may bring. The exhibition, curated by Amy Zaretsky ’23, underscores how grief and loss are tremendously different for each person, yet can connect us all. The talk is free and open to the public and will also be livestreamed on the museum’s Facebook page.

The English department is hosting a lecture, “Politics and Literature at the Dawn Of World War II,” by English professor James Heffernan at 4 p.m. The lecture, which will be held in the Wren Room of Sanborn House, is based on Heffernan’s book by the same title, which was published Nov. 3. This lecture is free and open to the public.

The Dartmouth Rockapellas, a campus a capella group, will be performing at the Hood Museum at 6 p.m. The performance will accompany an introduction to the current exhibitions “Femme is Fierce: Femme Queer Gender Performance in Photography” and “Embodied: Artist as Medium.” Audience members may stay after the performance to explore the Hood exhibits. This event is free and open to the public.

“Fool For Love,” a student production directed by David Katz ’24, opens in the Bentley Theater this weekend. The play focuses on May and Eddie, former lovers who have met again in a cramped motel at the edge of the Mojave Desert. The play will run all weekend with shows Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. in addition to Sunday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. This show is free and open to the public.

“Pippin” comes back to the Moore Theatre for three more shows. The MainStage musical takes a new approach to the classic story. The musical will run Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. in addition to Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or through the box office at the Hopkins Center for the Arts.

Saturday, Nov. 12

The Hopkins Center is hosting a public talk, “The Hop: tonight and beyond,” at the Top of the Hop at 6 p.m. Filippo Ciabbati, director of the Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra, will give a preview of the fall concert. Additionally, executive director Mary Lou Aleskie will present the plans for the renovation of the Hopkins Center. This event is free and open to the public.

The Dartmouth Symphony Orchestra has its final performance of the term in Spaulding Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. This performance will celebrate both the 60th anniversary of the Hopkins Center and the 50th anniversary of coeducation. Guest artist Karen Walwyn will play “Piano Concerto in One Movement.” Walwyn is a pioneering pianist and composer and is the first Black woman to have a symphony performed by a major American orchestra. Sharon Washington ’81, a member of the Hop Board of Advisors, will also accompany the DSO. Tickets can be purchased online or through the box office at the Hopkins Center.

Sunday, Nov. 13

The Hopkins Center is celebrating its 60 year anniversary with an open house in the Top of the Hop at 12 p.m. With an afternoon filled with events, the celebration is marking both the anniversary and upcoming renovation of the Hopkins Center. From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., several student groups will be performing, including a capella, jazz and vogue. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., César Alvarez and Emily Orling will be performing songs and live ceramics in the Hopkins Center Garage 131. From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Hop will host the self-guided Digital Musics Student Art Walk at various locations. All of these events are free and open to the public.

The Student Film Showcase will be in Loew Auditorium at 12 p.m. The collection of short films that will be shown were made by Dartmouth students in classes ranging from FILM 44.07, “Docu-Fantasy,” to MUS 27, “Sound Design.” The showcase is free and open to the public.

The New York International Children’s Film Festival will take place in the Loew Auditorium at 2 p.m. These short films come from around the world, capturing childhood imagination and creativity. Tickets for the festival can be purchased online.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

The Handel Society of Dartmouth College will hold its final performance of the term in Spaulding Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Itscollection of choral music will be accompanied by a full orchestra. Four renowned guest soloists will also be performing: Mary Bonhag, Sophie Michaux, Gene Stenger and Chris Talbot. Tickets can be purchased online or through the box office at the Hopkins Center.

The Dartmouth Dance Showcase will bring together dance groups from across campus in the Moore Theatre at 8 p.m. Hosted by the Dartmouth Dance Ensemble, the showcase will feature performances by Dartmouth Dance Ensemble, Dartmouth Classical Ballet/Wild Things Dance Workshop, Dartmouth College Dance Team, House of Lewan, Raaz, Sheba, Street Soul, Sugarplum, Fusion and Ujima. The performance is free but tickets are required, which can be reserved online or at the box office.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

The Hood Museum of Art is hosting a “Hood Highlights Tour” at 12:30 p.m. Attendees will be guided through an in-person tour of the museum galleries and various exhibitions. This event is free and open to the public; participants can meet in the Russo Atrium of the museum five minutes before the tour is slated to start.