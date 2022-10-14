The Look Ahead: Week 6

Men and women’s cross country will compete in the XC23 Invite at Panorama Farms, football looks for redemption after a three-week losing streak and volleyball looks to prove themselves against Ivy League opponents Columbia and Cornell.

by Boo DeWitt |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Friday, Oct. 14

Big Green field hockey looks to secure its first Ivy League win this weekend as the team faces off against Harvard University at Chase Field at 3 p.m. The team looks to continue its 3-2 winning home record this weekend after losses against the University of New Hampshire and Princeton University on the road the past two weekends.

The volleyball team looks to bounce back from its two tough losses last weekend to top-ranked Ivy opponents, Brown University and Yale University. The Big Green will travel to New York City this weekend to face off against the Columbia University Lions on Friday at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Men’s and women’s cross country head to Charlottesville, Virginia to race in the XC23 Invite at Panorama Farms. This past weekend, the men came in sixth place at the New England Championship, with Seth Weprin ’23 leading the way for the competition after his first place finish with a time of 24:41. Finishing in 10th place with a time of 18:37, Anya Hirschfeld ’23 led the way for the women to secure seventh place.

Following a first place finish last weekend at the Open Atlantic Coast Dinghy Championships and finishing sixth out of 16 at the Esther Open, sailing comes full throttle into this weekend’s competition at the Women’'s Atlantic Coast Championship Finals at Kings Point and the Captain Hurst Bowl at Dartmouth. In the Open Atlantic Coast Dinghy Championships, In the “A” division, Boyd Bragg ’23 and Yumi Yoshiyasu ’24 finished first while Maddie Hawkins ’24 and Aisling Sullivan ’22 placed second. The Big Green looks to continue its successful fall slate - during its sixth weekend in a row of competition.

Rounding out its fall season, women’s golf sets off to Rehoboth Beach, Del. to compete this Saturday and Sunday at the Lady Blue Hen Invitational. This fall, women’s golf finished sixth in the Princeton Invitational and 12th in the Ivy Collegiate tournament. Although suffering a loss to the Atlantic Coast Conference, within Ivy Collegiate match play, players Penelope Tir ’24 and Sophie Thai ’26 tied their matches.

After a week off from competition, equestrian looks to secure its first win of the season. The team will host Sweet Briar College at Morton Farm, with competition beginning at 10 a.m. Despite athe 9-1 loss to the University of Tennessee at Martin last weekend, Chloe Terestchenko ‘25 won her flat matchup, 75-74. The rest of the team all had close matchups in their final scores after facing fierce competition.

At 12 p.m., women’s rugby will compete against Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. The women’s rugby team is currently undefeated and looks to continue its success this weekend against its first Ivy League opponent of the season. Last weekend, the team stormed through Mount Saint Mary’s, securing a shutout win of 79-0.

Football will compete for the Granite State title as they face off against University of New Hampshire this Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Field. Following three tough losses — including two overtime losses to Sacred Heart University and the University of Pennsylvania — the team looks to regain some momentum to turn the rest of its season around in order to be in the running for another Ivy League title.

Women’s soccer hosts Penn at 3 p.m. at Burnham Field this Saturday. The Big Green was victorious against Merrimack College last Monday with a 3-2 win. Allie Winstanley ’23 led the Big Green with two goals, while Mary Lundregan ’26 reeled in two assists and Charlotte Cyr ’23 made eight saves while in net.

Men’s soccer (3-4-3) hosts Yale University at Burnham Field at 7 p.m. The Big Green look to turn its season around and earn its first Ivy League win after an 0-2 loss to Penn and 0-1 loss against Princeton.

On Saturday, the volleyball team will continue their weekend in Ithaca, New York where they will play against Cornell University at 5:00 p.m. With the completion of this weekend, women’s volleyball will have played four Ivy League games in a row.

Sunday Oct. 16

Field hockey will host the University of Massachusetts-Lowell on Sunday at 2 p.m at Chase Field for their second game of the week.

Monday Oct. 17

Taking a break from an Ivy League opponent, Women’s soccer will host Colby-Sawyer College at 6 p.m. on Monday at Burnham field.

Tuesday Oct. 18

With one day to rest up in between games, men’s soccer will travel to Burlington, Vermont to face off against University of Vermont on Tuesday at 7 p.m.