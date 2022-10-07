The Look Ahead: Week 5

Football heads to the Yale Bowl in an attempt to get its season back on track with its first Ivy League win, volleyball takes on the challenge of an 11-1 Yale team and women’s rugby looks to stay undefeated.

by Caroline York |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Friday, Oct. 7

Men’s tennis will compete at the United States Military Academy West Point in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Regionals Friday through Monday. The Big Green recently competed at the Penn Invitational and notched wins against Temple University, the University of Pennsylvania and the College of William and Mary.

On Friday, women’s volleyball will look to improve on its already strong record against Brown University (6-6) at home in Leede Arena. The team is 10-3 overall and 2-1 in Ivy League play.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Men’s hockey will kick off its 2022-2023 season at home against McGill University on Saturday night. The team is looking to improve their record from last year, where they finished 7-22-3 overall and 5-15-2 in Eastern College Athletic Conference play.

Women’s volleyball faces off against a very strong Yale University team (11-1), one of its toughest tests of the season to date.

Following a 0-2 loss at Princeton University (7-4), women’s soccer (5-4-1) will compete against Yale University (4-5-1) at Burnham Field on Saturday. Last year, the Big Green bested the Bulldogs 2-1 and will look to Danielle Burke ’25 — who scored the lone goal for Dartmouth in its previous game against Brown — to continue a strong season.

On Saturday, men’s soccer (2-3-3) will play at the University of Pennsylvania (6-1-1), and on Tuesday the team will play Hartford College (0-10) on Burnham Field. Dartmouth is currently 0-1 in Ivy League play, with a 1-0 loss to Princeton. Last week, Dartmouth’s game against Holy Cross ended in a tie, with Dylan Buchanan ’25 achieving his first college shutout as goalkeeper.

After a win against Army West Point last Saturday, women’s rugby will seek to add to its undefeated 3-0 record on the road at Mount St. Mary’s University (0-3) in Maryland. Anjali Pant ’24 had a dominant performance last Saturday with two successful tries.

After a devastating loss to the University of Pennsylvania (3-0) last week in overtime, football (1-2) will be playing at Yale University (2-1) at noon on Saturday. After winning the Ivy League Championship in the 2021 season, Dartmouth has sputtered out of the gate but is looking to right the ship against Yale. Right now, the Big Green is 1-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

Sailing will travel to St. Mary’s College to compete in the Open Atlantic Coast Championship and is seeking the Stu Nelson Trophy, among other awards, to conclude the fall season. The team will be competing in four regattas against Connecticut College, Bowdoin College, Salve Regina University and St. Mary’s on Saturday and Sunday. The Big Green recently won the “A” division at the George Warren Smith Trophy event last weekend.

Field hockey will travel to New Jersey to compete against No. 8 Princeton University (8-4). The team is 3-7 and 0-2 in Ivy League play. Princeton bested Dartmouth in last year’s matchup with a 6-0 win and is 30-8-2 against Dartmouth all-time.

Women’s cross country is headed to Franklin Park in Boston to compete in the New England Championship. Last Friday, the Big Green competed at the Paul Short Invitational at Lehigh University and finished 15th, with Corinne Robitaille ’23 finishing first for Dartmouth in 30th place overall.

Men’s cross country will compete in the New England Championship on Saturday afternoon. The Big Green will rely on last week’s top scorer at the Paul Short Invitational, Will Daley ’24, who finished 23rd overall with a time of 23:27.2.

Sunday, Oct. 9

On Sunday afternoon, women’s hockey will play in Thompson Arena against McGill in an opening exhibition before the start of the season. The last time the teams competed was 2009, when Dartmouth came out on top 1-0. The Big Green went 9-19-1 overall last year and 3-18-1 in ECAC play.

Monday, Oct. 10

Over Monday and Tuesday, men’s golf is traveling to Sonoma, California to compete in the Alister Mackenzie Invite, hosted by the University of California, Berkeley. The team will look to Eli Kimche ’25, who finished third out of 60 golfers at the Columbia Autumn Invitational Oct. 1 and 2. The Big Green finished third out of 10 at the invitational on Sept. 24 and 25.

Women’s golf will be competing at the ACC vs Ivy Challenge in Springfield, New Jersey on Monday and Tuesday. The team recently played in the Princeton Invitational on Sept. 24 and 25 and earned a sixth place finish, ahead of Ivy League competitor Columbia University.

Women’s soccer plays its second game of the weekend with a match against Merrimack College (6-5-3).