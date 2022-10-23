The Look Ahead: Week 7

Field hockey heads to New York in search of its first conference win, women’s rugby looks to remain undefeated against Princeton and men’s and women’s rowing compete at the Head of the Charles regatta.

by Chris Scanlon |

Friday, Oct. 21

Searching for its first conference win, field hockey (3-10) travels to New York to face Columbia University (4-8). Despite its seven-game losing streak, the team hopes to build upon its recent tight losses — two of them to top-15 ranked opponents — and secure a win in Ivy play.

Starting on Friday, men’s tennis will compete in the three-day Dartmouth Invitational on the Thompson Outdoor Courts, hoping to put on a strong showing at home. Additionally, Hikaru Takeda ’25 will travel to Harvard University to compete in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Super Regionals.

After securing an exhibition match win, women’s hockey heads down to Cambridge, Mass. for its season opener. Following a strong rookie campaign, second-year head coach Liz Keady Norton and her team will face 15th-ranked Harvard in an Eastern Conference Athletic Conference hockey matchup. With 17 returning players, the Big Green hopes to carry over its experience from last season.

In its annual “Dig Pink” match to support breast cancer awareness, the fourth-place women’s volleyball team (4-3 in conference play) hosts fifth-place Harvard University (3-4) at Leede Arena. Led by the strong play of Ivy League player of the week Bomi Ogunlari ’24, Dartmouth will attempt to notch an important conference win.

Men’s ice hockey hosts the University of Guelph in its second and final preseason game. Getting in rhythm for the start of recorded play, the team is preparing for next Friday’s season opener against Harvard.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Starting on Saturday, Dartmouth’s heavyweight rowing team will travel to Harvard for its first competition of the year in the Head of the Charles Regatta this weekend. Over two days, the men will participate in the Club Eights, Championship Doubles and Championship Eights.

Like the men’s team, women’s rowing will race in its first competition in the Head of the Charles. Spanning Saturday and Sunday, the women will race in the Club Fours, Club Eights, Championship Fours and Championship Eights.

Sailing will race in a trio of regattas: the Open Atlantic Coast Championship, Yale Women's regatta, and Oberg Trophy event. After strong fall performances, Dartmouth ranks fifth in the open and women’s competition per the Inter-collegiate Sailing Association’s College Sailing rankings and hopes to increase its placing this weekend.

After nearly three weeks of rest following the ITA Regionals, women’s tennis will play in the Brown Invitational. Split across Saturday and Sunday, the tournament marks the team’s second-to-last invitational before spring play.

Following a close comeback victory against a strong opponent in Harvard, women’s rugby (5-0) returns home to face Princeton University (0-6). Nearing the end of the season, the team hopes to maintain its undefeated status and compete to defend its championship.

Reeling after four consecutive losses, football (1-4) hopes to right the ship and earn its first Ivy League win against Columbia University (3-2) in New York. The Lions were the Big Green’s lone defeat last year when Columbia came to Hanover and shut Dartmouth out 19-0 .

On Saturday night, women’s soccer (8-4-2) faces Columbia (6-3-3) under the home lights of Burnham Field. After a dominant non-conference victory against Colby-Sawyer College, the surging team seeks to vault themselves as high as third in the Ivy League standings with a win.

Also facing Columbia (1-5-5) at home, men’s soccer (4-5-3) hopes to bounce back from a 0-3 loss to 10th ranked University of Vermont. With four Ivy league competitors remaining on the schedule, the men hope to finish strong in conference play.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Men’s lightweight rowing will begin competition in the Head of the Charles in Boston. Racing in the Lightweight Fours and the Lightweight Eights, the team hopes to start the season on the right note.

After three straight losses, the equestrian team (0-3) comes home to Hanover to scrimmage against Brown University. Using non-recorded play as an opportunity to improve, the women hope to build into the final stretch of the fall season.

After one day’s rest, field hockey will travel to nearby Burlington, Vt. and compete against a strong-performing UVM (11-3) squad.