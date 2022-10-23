Before the Curtain: Arts on Campus Week 7

This week, explore events at the Hop and the Hood and attend both Glee Club’s and Coast Jazz orchestra’s culminating concerts for the term.

by Alexandra Surprenant |

Friday, Oct. 21

The Hopkins Center for the Arts will be showing Fernando León de Aranoa’s 2021 film, “The Good Boss,” at the Loew Auditorium at 7 p.m. Starring Javier Bardem, the dark comedy portrays a dispute between a Spanish factory boss and his employees. The film is in Spanish with subtitles.

At the Spaulding Auditorium at 7:30 p.m, award-winning violinist Midori and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet will be performing Beethoven's first, fourth, seventh and eight violin sonatas. This is the final day of the three day ‘recital marathon’ in which Midori and Thibaudet perform Beethoven’s complete set of ten violin sonatas. This performance commences the duo’s world tour, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of Midori’s professional debut.

Saturday, Oct. 22

Luigi Cherubini’s “Medea,” produced by the Metropolitan Opera, will be shown at the Spaulding Auditorium at 1 p.m. Canadian soprano Sondra Radvanovsky stars as the powerful sorceress. “Medea” is a part of the Met’s “Live in HD” series, which provides opera to movie theaters around the world.

At 7 p.m., “Retrograde” will be shown at the Spaulding Auditorium. Directed by Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Matthew Heineman ’05, “Retrograde” premiered at this year’s Telluride Film Festival and follows the painful aftermath of the American withdrawal from the war in Afghanistan. When American soldiers left, Heinemen and his crew remained, filming Afghanistan’s former military leader, Lt. General Sami Sadat, during the aftermath. A conversation with Heineman will follow the film.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Dartmouth’s Glee Club will put on their first performance of the year at 2 p.m. at the Church of Christ at Dartmouth. The Glee Club includes around 4o choir singers of all ages performing a variety of choral repertoire.

At 4 p.m. in the Loew Auditorium, The Hop will be screening “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” a new film by “Mad Max” director George Miller. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in August this year. Starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, the film is described as a “stunning fantastical romance.”

Tuesday, Oct. 25

At 7:30 p.m. in the Spaulding Auditorium, world-renowned Spanish flamenco dancer Farruquito will be starring in his latest performance, “Intimo Farruquito.” In addition to showing the dancer’s “personal side,” this show details the history of flamenco dancing. There will be a gathering with the dancers, musicians and vocalists following the show.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

At 12:30 p.m. at the Hood Museum of Art, curator of academic programming Amelia Kahl will be giving an introduction to the new exhibition “Park Dae Sung: Ink Reimagined,” on view until Mar. 19, 2023. This exhibition, curated by art history professor Sunglim Kim, includes 23 paintings by Korean artist Park Dae Sung that reimagine traditional Korean brush-and-ink techniques through a contemporary lens. According to the Hood’s website, “This is the largest solo exhibition of Park’s work to be shown in the United States.” Tickets are not required to attend this event.

Thursday, Oct. 27

The Coast Jazz orchestra will play at Spaulding Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. This performance will showcase new works by student composers, as well as pay homage to the renowned jazz musician and composer Charles Mingus.