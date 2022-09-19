Safety and Security issues warning to campus following assault on graduate student

According to the release, a graduate student was accosted and physically assaulted by an older man but withstood no physical injuries.

by Naina Bhalla / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

A graduate student was physically assaulted on Saturday night near the intersection of Main Street and Wheelock Street, according to a “Timely Warning” message from Safety and Security director Keysi Montás on Monday afternoon. The student sustained no physical injuries.

At 10:49 p.m. on Saturday, the student was “accosted and physically assaulted by an older male,” according to the release. Bystanders intervened and the suspect left the scene of the assault before Safety and Security or the Hanover Police arrived, Montás wrote.

Hanover Police has identified the suspect, and Safety and Security has issued a trespass letter for the suspect.

“Timely Warnings” are released for any incident that “represents an ongoing threat to the safety of students and employees,” according to the department’s website — a requirement under the Clery Act, a federal statute that requires universities that receive federal funding to report statistics relating to crime on and near their campuses

“The Department of Safety and Security issues Timely Warnings to inform the Dartmouth College community of any incident which may potentially pose a threat to, or has threatened, the safety and security of campus community members,” the release states.

Montás and Hanover Police chief Charlie Dennis did not respond to requests for comment by press time.