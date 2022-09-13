Preliminary Democratic primary results show incumbent state representatives win, Dartmouth student campaigns fall short

Hakken-Phillips, Muirhead, Murphy and Nordgren projected to win for state representative races.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Based on preliminary vote totals from Hanover, The Dartmouth projects that the four incumbent candidates will win the Democratic primary race for state representative of Grafton District 12, defeating Dartmouth student candidates Miles Brown ’23 and Nicolás Macri ’24.

Macri conceded the race on Tuesday night, adding that after 12 hours at the polls “it tracks with my expectations after what I saw today.”

Brown and Macri received the lowest votes out of a group of six; the other four candidates will proceed to the general election in November. Brown received 941 votes and Macri received 421. The four incumbent representatives received the largest share of votes: Mary Hakken-Phillips received 1422 votes, Dartmouth government professor Russell Muirhead secured 1354 votes, James M. Murphy picked up 1181and Sharon Nordgren received 1312 votes.

According to the results from Hanover polls, 2037 Democratic and 276 Republican voters cast ballots in today’s primary elections to finalize nominees for the general election in November.

Brown could not be reached for comment by press time.