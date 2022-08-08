David Gallagher ’20 dies while visiting Hanover

Gallagher was in town to attend the delayed Class of 2020 commencement ceremony.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

David Gallagher ’20 died on Sunday, according to an announcement from the College.

Gallagher, who is from Downingtown, Pa., attended the Class of 2020 commencement ceremony in Hanover the day before, as the ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic.

When reached for comment, the College spokesperson referred further comment to Hanover Police. According to a joint press release from Hanover Police and the Hanover Fire Department, a member of the Class of 2020 died on Sunday morning after being injured under the Ledyard Bridge. He was 24 years old.

Emergency officials declined to identify the individual for reasons related to HIPAA, according to Hanover Fire Department deputy chief Michael Gilbert.

According to the release, the Hanover Fire Department, Hanover Police and Dartmouth Safety and Security responded to the incident. The release stated that Safety and Security used a pontoon boat to transport the patient to an area by the river, where an ambulance awaited.

The release added that the ambulance then transported the patient to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for “treatment of severe injuries,” where the patient succumbed to his injuries. Hanover Police continues to investigate the cause of the individual’s death.

The individual’s family has been notified of the incident, according to the release.

According to Gallagher’s LinkedIn, he was a member of the varsity men’s lacrosse team and Theta Delta Chi fraternity. As of July 2020, he worked as an investment analyst in California.

The College flag on the Green will be lowered in honor of Gallagher today and tomorrow.

For students, counseling services are available at (603) 646-9442 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and at (603) 646-9440 outside of regular hours. The Student Wellness Center and Undergraduate Deans Office remain available resources for undergraduate students.

This article will be updated as more details become available, and a full obituary will be published in the near future. If you would like to share a memory, please contact editor@thedartmouth.com.