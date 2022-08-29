Alex Simpson ’22 dies on Saturday at age 22

Simpson, who was a French and psychology double major, died after losing a battle with recurring childhood cancer, according to her obituary.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

by Naina Bhalla / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Alexandra “Alex” Simpson died on Saturday from a recurring childhood cancer at age 22, according to an obituary . Simpson, a Kentucky native, graduated cum laude from the College in June and planned on attending law school.

On a GoFundMe page started by Simpson’s sorority, Alpha Phi, to raise money for the University of Kentucky Pediatric Oncology/Hematology department in Simpson’s honor, her friends described her as a “true inspiration.”

“Her selflessness reached every corner of the Dartmouth community and inspired all of her fellow classmates,” the post wrote.

Simpson survived CIC-DUX4, a rare sarcoma, twice before it returned in recent months, according to the obituary.

Simpson graduated from SCAPA-Lafayette High School in 2018, where she pursued musical theater. At Dartmouth, she was also captain of the cheer team.

The obituary stated that Simpson is survived by her mother, Melanie Simpson-Conley, and her stepfather, Robert “Bob” Conley, as well as her step siblings Katie Conley and Brian (Kati) Conley.

A celebration of Alex’s life will be held at her family’s home on Friday afternoon.

For students, counseling services are available at (603) 646-9442 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and at (603) 646-9440 outside of regular hours. The Student Wellness Center and Undergraduate Deans Office remain available resources for undergraduate students.

This article will be updated as more details become available, and a full obituary will be published in the near future. If you would like to share a memory, please contact editor@thedartmouth.com.