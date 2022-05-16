Thirty-One Dartmouth athletes earn All-Ivy recognition

Softball led all Big Green programs with seven players selected to All-Ivy Teams, including the Ivy Player of the Year. Women’s track and field was a close second with six selections and women’s lacrosse had five.

by Caroline York |

Softball

Seven selections: three first team (including the Ivy League Player of the Year), one second team, two honorable mentions and one All-Academic

Softball was Dartmouth’s most successful spring program by the measure of All-Ivy selections. Three players — Kate Farren ’23, Billie McFadyen ’22 and Alaana Panu ’25 — made the All-Ivy First Team, with McFadyen also earning the award for Ivy Player of the Year. McFadyen, a second baseman, becomes the fifth Big Green player to win the award in the last seven years after finishing in the top eight in the Ivy League in a breadth of offensive categories: first in hits with 48, first in triples with four, second in RBIs with 25, second in total bases with 73, sixth in runs scored with 22 and eighth in stolen bases with eight. She slashed .350/.408/.533 on the season. Farren proved to be lethal at the plate in conference play, hitting .348 and leading the league in doubles with 11 on her way to First Team All-Ivy. Panu, a freshman, was the only player besides McFadyen to start all 44 games for the Big Green. Over her final 15 games — all against Ivy League competition — Panu hit .396, put on a 13-game hitting streak and helped lead Dartmouth to an 11-4 record over those games.

One Big Green athlete — pitcher Brooke Plonka ’22 — made the All-Ivy Second Team. Plonka led the Ancient Eight with 12 victories, 27 appearances, 25 starts, 13 complete games, five shutouts and 136.0 innings pitched. Ivy League hitters could only notch a .173 batting average against Plonka as she went 8-3 in conference play, earning Ivy League Pitcher of the Week honors twice.

Jenna Brown ’25 and Emily Lipsett ’22 earned All-Ivy honorable mentions for the Big Green. Brown came into her own at the start of conference play, hitting for a scorching .359 batting average over 18 games before being hampered by a hand injury late in the season. Lipsett notched a .241 batting average on the season and stole four bases in four tries.

Maria Angelino ’23 was the Big Green’s lone All-Academic selection. A geography major with a 3.92 grade point average, Angelino started all but six games for the Big Green and was a steadying defensive presence, posting an impressive .922 fielding percentage at third base.

Women’s Lacrosse

Five selections: one second team, three honorable mentions and one All-Academic

Katie Elders ’23 earned a second team nod after leading the Big Green in goals scored with 33 goals in just 12 games. Elders’ 2.75 goals per game ranked second in the Ivy League this season. Three freshmen — Katina Christensen ’25, Maja Desmond ’25 and Gisele Todd ’25 — earned honorable mentions. Christensen was second on the team in scoring with 28 goals and racked up three hat tricks in her debut campaign for the Big Green. Desmond, a midfielder, was a key defensive contributor for Dartmouth, leading the team in forced turnovers with 17 and ranking second in ground balls with 36. Desmond also claimed an Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week award on April 11. Todd appeared in goal for the Big Green in all 15 games, recording 129 saves and leading the team in ground balls with 37.

Emma Macaione ’22 earned an All-Academic team placement. On the field, she started all 15 games, securing 14 ground balls, forcing 11 turnovers and scoring one goal. Off the field, she is a sociology major with a 3.50 GPA.

Men’s Lacrosse

Three selections: one first team, one second team and one honorable mention

Three members of men’s lacrosse earned All-Ivy recognition for their play this spring. Mitchell Myers ’23 was the Big Green’s lone representative on the first team. Myers, who handled faceoff duties for Dartmouth this season, won 54.4% of his faceoffs, placing him third in the Ivy League in win rate. Goalie Daniel Hicks ’22 made the second team after a strong season in goal for the Big Green. He made 168 saves on the year, and his mark of 12.92 saves per game ranked third in the Ivy League. Andrew Johnston ’23 earned an honorable mention — the first All-Ivy honor of his career — after starting all 13 games for the Big Green on defense.

Women’s Track & Field

Six selections: five second team and one All-Academic

The women’s track and field team saw five athletes selected to the All-Ivy Second Team: Julia Fenerty ’23, Arianna Gragg ’22, Annie Jackson ’24, Bridget McNally ’24 and Bella Pietrasiewicz ’25. Fenerty, Gragg, Jackson and Pietrasiewicz made up the 4x800 relay team that placed second at the Ivy League Outdoor Heptagonal Championship, missing out on first place by just 0.32 seconds with a time of 8:50:80. McNally placed second in the long jump with a distance of 5.95 meters, a personal record, to earn her All-Ivy designation.

Anoush Krafian ’22, a neuroscience major with a 3.67 GPA, earned All-Academic placement. On the track, Krafian placed fourth in the heptathlon at Heps with a score of 4665 points.

Men’s Track & Field

Three selections: one first team, one second team and one All-Academic

After his victory in the decathlon at the Ivy League Outdoor Heptagonal Championships, Karl-Oskar Pajus ’25 was named to the All-Ivy First Team. Pajus’ score of 7196 in his first Ivy League competition for the Big Green ranked in the top 10 in both program and meet history. Thrower Jake Dalton ’23 earned a second team nod after placing second in the hammer throw at Heps. His distance of 59.06 meters only just beat out his teammate Myles Schreck ’22, who earned an All-Academic placement. Off the field, Schreck is an economics major with a 3.36 GPA.

Men’s Golf

One first-team selection, who also earned All-Academic honors

Graduate student Jason Liu earned First Team All-Ivy honors after an outstanding performance at the Ivy League Championship. Liu individually tied for fourth place at the Ivy League Championship and posted a career best 73.15 stroke average for the season. Liu also made the All-Academic team, holding a 3.82 GPA as he finishes his graduate degree at the Thayer School of Engineering. This is Liu’s second all-league selection and third all-academic.

Women’s Golf

Two selections: one first team and one All-Academic

Katherine Sung ’24 made First Team All-Ivy after tying for third at the Ivy League Championship, tying for the best ever finish by a Big Green women’s golfer. Over the course of the season, Sung’s 75.27 stroke average led the team and she finished in the top three at five of her eight tournaments. Samantha Yao ’23, an economics major with a 3.81 GPA, earned All-Academic recognition. On the course, Yao posted a 75.52 stroke average, just trailing Sung, and posted the lowest round in Big Green women’s golf history with a three-under 69 at the Bama Beach Bash on March 20.

Men’s Tennis

One All-Academic selection

Pierce Widdecombe ’22 was the sole men’s tennis team representative on the All-Ivy rosters, earning All-Academic recognition. Widdecombe is an economics major with a 3.41 GPA and played to a 7-14 singles record and an 11-10 doubles record this season.

Women’s Tennis

Three second-team selections, with one also earning All-Academic honors

Elizabeth Fahrmeier ’25, Chidimma Okpara ’23 and Katie Weber ’24 all earned All-Ivy Second Team honors for their play this season. Fahrmeier and Weber made the second team for their play in doubles matches. The pair went 14-10 overall and 3-2 in Ivy League play as the No. 1 doubles seed for the Big Green. Okpara made the second team for her singles play, notching a 10-9 record and a 1-3 record in Ivy play. Okpara, a neuroscience major with a 3.51 GPA, also made the All-Academic team.