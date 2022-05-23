The Look Ahead: Week 9

Women’s sailing caps off its season at the ICSA National Championships and Men’s and Women’s track athletes look to qualify for the NCAA Championships at the NCAA East Region Preliminaries.

by Lizzy Strapp |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Monday, May 23

The women’s sailing team will compete in the Inter-collegiate Sailing Associate National Championship in New Orleans at Tulane University. For Eloise Burn ’22, Carlota Hopkins Guerra ’22 and Aisling Sullivan ’22, this will be their last time out on the water for their college careers. The Big Green women will have to follow a strong performance from the open squad who made it out of the Western Semifinals on Thursday and Friday and into the finals on Saturday and Sunday. By the end of the weekend, the Big Green finished sixth out of the final eighteen teams with a total score of 234.

Tuesday, May 24

Women’s sailing will continue racing in the semifinal of the ICSA Women’s National Championship.

Wednesday, May 25

Men’s track will compete in the NCAA East Region Preliminaries in Bloomington, Ind. starting on Wednesday, May 25 at 10 a.m. At the New England Championships earlier this month, the team finished sixth with several individual top ten finishes. DJ Matusz ’25 and Jason Norris ’24 will look to re-break the personal records they set there — Matusz finished third in the 800 meters with a time of 1:50.86, while Norris came in sixth in the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:35.02. Another Big Green athlete to look out for is Myles Epstein ’23, who took sixth in the 200-meter dash at Princeton Elite Invitational, completing it in 21.79 seconds. In order to reach the outdoor championships in two weeks, the Big Green runners will have to place in the top 48 nationally in their individual events.

If they qualify, women’s sailing will have its first day racing in the finals of the ICSA Women’s National Championship.

Thursday, May 26

The women’s track team will also travel to Bloomington for the NCAA East Region Preliminaries. The events will start at 10 a.m. Two weeks ago, the team had its last tune up at the Princeton Elite Invitational where many runners finished in the top ten. Julia Fenerty ’23 placed seventh in the 800 meters, Natalie Shapiro ’24 placed fourth in the 5000 meters with a personal record of 16:49.9 and Madeleine Locher ’25 took home a second-place finish in the 10k race with a time of 35:06.49. The women’s team will strive to make the same 48-runner cut as the men in order to compete in the NCAA championship.

This is also the final day for sailing to compete in the ICSA Women’s National Championship.

Friday, May 27

Men’s track and field will have their second and final day of competition in the NCAA East Region Preliminaries starting at 10 a.m.

Saturday, May 28

Starting at 10 a.m., women’s track and field will have their last chance to advance from the NCAA East Region Preliminaries.