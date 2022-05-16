The Look Ahead: Week 8

As most sports seasons are coming to an end in the upcoming weeks, Dartmouth’s sailing team dominates the events for Week 8.

by Stephanie Sowa |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Monday, May 16

The Big Green sailing team will compete at the Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association Team Race National Championship hosted by Tulane University in New Orleans. For the team race events, sailors will compete in a round robin format with two-person dinghies. In the first round, each of the 16 teams will race against each other to determine places 9-14. The top eight seeds will then compete against each other to determine seeds five through eight. Finally, the bracket will narrow down to the top four seeds to determine the top of the standings.

In its latest competition, the Big Green’s open team took fifth at the New England Fleet Race Championship with a total of 177 points from divisions A and B. Seven Dartmouth sailors raced on the Charles River in Boston, where the championship was hosted by Massachusetts Institute of Technology: Eloise Burn ’21 Ryan Goldstein ’22, Maddie Hawkins ’24, Christopher Long ’23, Will Michels ’25, James Paul ’23 and Yumi Yoshiyasu ’24. Boyd Bragg ’23 and Hawkins received the All-New England Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association First-Team Co-Ed Skipper honor, while Burn and Yoshiyasu earned the All-NEISA First Team Co-Ed Crew title.

Dartmouth’s team racing has had much success this season. At the Mystic Lake Team Racing Invitational, Nicholas Hurley ’23, Oliver Hurwitz ’25 and Griffin Lapham ’25 were skippers with Madeleine Sharp ’22, Maya Nguyen ’24 and Faye Benjamin ’25 as crew, earning a third place finish.

Dartmouth sailing has proved itself as a fierce competitor. The Big Green secured a fourth place finish in the Boston Dinghy Club Challenge Cup over the weekend of April 23 and 24. While the 84th instance of the regatta was characterized by a shifty sea breeze, Dartmouth finished with 186 points at the MIT race. Drew Clutterbuck ’23, Hurwitz, Michels, Nguyen, Paul and Sharp sailed on the Charles River for this event.

Tuesday, May 17

ICSA Team Race National Championship

Wednesday, May 18

ICSA Team Race National Championship

Thursday, May 19

Following the team race portion of the National Championship, the Big Green will start competition for the open races on Thursday.

Friday, May 20

ICSA Open Dinghy National Championship

Saturday, May 21

ICSA Open Dinghy National Championship

Sunday, May 22

ICSA Open Dinghy National Championship