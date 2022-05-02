The Look Ahead: Week 6

Men’s and women’s track compete in the Ivy League Outdoor Championships, softball has a conference series against Cornell, and baseball matches up against Manhattan.

by Macenna Hansen and Lizzy Strapp |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Saturday, May 7

Beginning Saturday and going through Sunday, the men’s track team will travel to New Haven, Conn. for the Ivy League Outdoor Championships. The events will begin at 10 a.m. on both days. At the Ivy League Indoor Heptagonal Championships in February, the Big Green placed seventh overall, but notably won the distance medley relay. This past Thursday, the men’s team took a trip to Philadelphia to compete in the Penn Relays on the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field. Eric Gibson ’23 stood out for the Big Green, earning a second place finish in the 1500m with a personal record time of 3:46:13 — just four seconds off the Ivy League Championship meet record. The Big Green also competed in the UMass Pre-Conference Meet in Amherst, Mass. on April 29 and 30 and took first place. The team will look to carry its momentum into Ivies.

Women’s track will also race in the Ivy League Outdoor Championships Saturday and Sunday in New Haven. Previously, the women’s team also finished in seventh place at the Ivy League Indoor Heptagonal Championships in February. Dartmouth will be looking for a strong performance from Isabelle Chao ’22 who qualified for and competed in the 10,000 meter race at the Penn Relays on April 28. The team also competed in the UMass Pre-Conference meet and looked promising for the upcoming championship meet, winning eight different events.

With its Wednesday game at Boston College canceled, softball (18-23) will next play against Cornell University (15-19) at home this coming Saturday and Sunday. The three games, which will be at home in Hanover, can be watched on ESPN+, beginning at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Big Green has won 14 of its last 15 games against the Big Red. The team is also coming off a victory over the University of Pennsylvania (12-31) last week in an exciting series that featured a 4-0 shutout from Brooke Plonka ’22. The team then played Harvard University (19-17) in Cambridge, Mass. this past weekend and dropped the series 1-2, but had a season-high 16 hits in its game two victory.

Baseball (21-16) will host Manhattan College (17-22) at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. on Sunday. These games will be broadcast on ESPN+. While the Big Green has not played Manhattan before, the team was able to defeat the State University of New York at Albany this season, a team that the Jaspers took a loss to. Dartmouth is coming off a 2-1 series victory over Harvard, which cemented the Big Green at third place in the Ivy League.