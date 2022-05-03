NFL quarterback Russell Wilson to speak at 2022 Commencement

Wilson and seven other distinguished speakers will be awarded honorary degrees.

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

by Michael Lin / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Russell Wilson, a NFL quarterback and nine-time Pro Bowl player, will deliver the Commencement speech for the Class of 2022 on June 12, the College announced on Tuesday.

Wilson led the Seattle Seahawks to a Superbowl victory in 2014 and went on to win the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2020, a prize reserved for those with a commitment to community service. Wilson also founded the Why Not You Foundation in 2014 to promote children’s health and education and to reduce poverty.

Following a trade in March, Wilson will play with the Denver Broncos in the 2022-2023 season.

Wilson has numerous connections to the College beginning with his father, Harrison Wilson III ’77, who played for Dartmouth as a receiver on the football team and on the baseball team. In high school, Wilson was coached by head football coach Buddy Teevens ’79.

Wilson will receive an honorary degree alongside seven other individuals in physics, engineering, economics, media, business and finance and international development. Those recipients include Shobhana Bhartia, Shyam Bhartia, Claudia Goldin, Kul Chandra Gautam ’72, Charles “Ed” Haldeman ’70, Fiona Harrison ’85 and Dave Newman.