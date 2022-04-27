Students elect David Millman ’23 and Jessica Chiriboga ’24 as student body president and vice president

by The Dartmouth Senior Staff |

Students have elected David Millman ’23 and Jessica Chiriboga ’24 as student body president and vice president, respectively, according to an email sent by the Elections Planning and Advisory Committee this evening. The two ran unopposed for their positions on a platform that emphasized reopening late-night dining at Collis Cafe, adding a student member to the Board of Trustees and establishing universal teletherapy, according to a campaign email sent to students on Monday.

Students voted electronically starting on Monday at 5 p.m. until Tuesday at 5 p.m. A total of 1,458 ballots were cast in the Student Assembly presidential and vice presidential elections, down about 5% from last year’s 1,531. Millman received 1,349 votes, and Chiriboga received 1,360, according to preliminary reports from the Elections Planning and Advisory Council.

Out of 488 ballots cast to elect senior class president, Mubarak “Mubbie” Idoko ’23 won the election with 270 votes. Students elected Rocio Barrionuevo ’23, who ran unopposed with Idoko, as senior class vice president.

Students also elected class council executives, representatives to the committee on standards and organizational adjudication committee (COS/OAC) and house senators.

The 2024 class council executives will be Elda Kahssay ’24, Emma Johnson ’24 and Alyssa LeBarron ’24. The 2025 class council executives will be Ben Casanova ’25, Eunice Antwi ’25 and Matt Jachim-Gallagher ’25. The COS/OAC representatives elected are Arda Dumanli ’24, Harrison Hawkins ’23 and Sam O’Donnell ’24, as well as four write-in candidates who will be announced later this week.

The house senators for Allen House will be Kami Arabian ’24 and Matthew Kim ’25. The representative for the Class of 2023 will be a write-in candidate.

The East Wheelock House senators will be Gerol Fang ’23, Jason Acosta Espinosa ’24 and Jonathan Pazen ’25.

The North Park House senators will be Elliott Montroll ’23 and Chukwuka Odigbo ’25. The representative for the Class of 2024 will be a write-in candidate.

The School House senators will be Sebastian Muñoz-McDonald ’23 and Alejandra Victoria Carrasco Alayo ’25. The representative for the Class of 2024 will be a write-in candidate.

The South House senators will be Alex Lawson ’23, Anthony Fosu ’24 and Aarushi Jain ’25.

The West House Senators will be Seria Zara ’23, Kiara Ortiz ’24 and Crawford Hovis ’25.

EPAC chair Zipporah Abraham Paiss ’23 said that there were two outstanding ties for house senator positions, and that the winners for those and other seats occupied by write-in candidates will be released “later this week.”

A full article with more details will be published in the near future.

Jessica Chiriboga ’24 is a former member of The Dartmouth staff.