The Look Ahead: Week 3

Equestrian will compete in the NCEA national tournament starting on Thursday, track will host its first home meet of the year on Friday and women’s rugby will play its first game since winning the national championship in November.

by Heath Monsma and Lizzy Strapp |

by Zooriel Tan / The Dartmouth Senior Staff

Wednesday, April 13

Big Green baseball (12-13) starts its week taking on University of Albany (15-12) for the first time in the program’s history at 3 p.m. The Big Green’s batters have been active in the last two weeks, putting up 14 runs against Williams College and Bowdoin College. Spearheading this effort is Tyler Cox ’24, who leads the Ivy League with a .421 batting average. The game’s live stats will be posted by Dartmouth Sports.

Men’s and women’s track and field will compete in day one of the University of Massachusetts, Amherst Multi Meet in Amherst, Mass. Both the women’s and men’s teams came out on top this past Saturday at Brown University’s Ocean State Invitational. Day two of the competition will take place on Thursday.

Thursday, April 14

Equestrian (2-2) will travel to Ocala, Fla. for the National Collegiate Equestrian Association national tournament. This will be the first time that Dartmouth participates in the tournament, as the team was a member of the more inclusive Intercollegiate Horse Show Association in years prior. At this higher level of competition, the Big Green will look to make a name for itself on a national level. In order to do so, it will need a strong showing from Claire Azar ’22, who was named to the Eastern College Athletic Conference All-Tournament flat and fences teams. . The tournament will take place over three days, with competition finishing on Saturday.

Friday, April 15

Men’s and women’s track will host the Dartmouth Outdoor Invite starting at 11 a.m. on Memorial Field. The University of Vermont and University of New Hampshire will be visiting Hanover to compete against the Big Green.

The women’s rowing team will compete on day one of the Big 10 Invite in Sarasota, Fla. The team last competed at the Connell Cup on April 2; Dartmouth’s highest finish was by the second varsity eight boat. Coxed by Grace Mclnerney ’25 and stroked by Cece Plass ’25, the boat placed third in a time of 7:41.54. Day two of the competition will take place on Saturday.

Saturday, April 16

Baseball will host Princeton (4-21) for a double header, with the first game starting at 11:30 a.m. and the second starting at 3 p.m. Both of those games will be aired on ESPN+.

Women’s lacrosse (3-7) will face Princeton University (7-2) in Princeton, N.J. at 12 p.m. The game will be live streamed through ESPN+. This past Saturday, Dartmouth dominated Columbia University (2-9) with a final score of 22-6. Katie Elders ’23 scored seven goals and had two assists for a combined total of nine points, matching the all-time program record in an Ivy League game.

Softball (12-20) will play in Philadelphia against the University of Pennsylvania (9-22) at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The games can be streamed on ESPN+. Softball also took on Brown on April 9, beating the Bears 3-1. Brooke Plonka ’22 pitched a no-hitter, leading the Big Green to their first victory of the day. This was Plonka’s second ever collegiate career no-hitter, and she was named the Ivy League Pitcher of the Week.

Women’s tennis (7-9) will look to beat Penn (12-8) at 1 p.m. in Philadelphia. Elizabeth Fahrmeier ’25 and Katie Weber ’24, who hold the No. 1 doubles position, won their match against Harvard University (12-7) on April 6, though the team suffered a loss overall. On April 2, the Big Green suffered a 4-3 loss at home to Cornell University. Ashley Hess ’23 had a particularly strong showing, winning with her partner Chidimma Okpara ’23 in the No. 2 doubles position and pulling out a victory in the No. 2 singles spot as well.

Men’s tennis (8-9) will host Penn (16-4) at 1 p.m. Dartmouth has had a slow 0-2 start to Ivy League play this season and is looking to win its first conference match of the year. The winner of the match will take the all-time series lead, which is currently tied at 9-9. Alex Knox-Jones ’25, playing in the fourth singles spot, was a bright spot in the Big Green’s defeat against Cornell on Saturday, winning in straight sets, 6-4, 6-0.

After a blowout 23-6 loss to No. 5 Yale last week, men’s lacrosse (4-6) will face Princeton (8-2) at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Big Green is looking for its first conference victory since 2015 and its first victory against the Tigers since 2013. Dartmouth will need a career performance out of George Prince ’21, who leads the team in scoring with 35 points this season.

Women’s golf will travel to Mitchellville, Md. this weekend to play the first day of the Howard Invitational. Dartmouth is coming off of a six-stroke victory at the Prospect Bay Intercollegiate tournament, where it placed first out of fifteen teams. Katherine Sung ’24 led the pack by tying for first — but lost the tiebreaker to ultimately place second — and will look to continue her dominance against Howard. Day two of the competition will continue on Sunday. This will serve as a final tune up for the Big Green before the Ivy League tournament in two weeks.

Men’s golf will travel to the Yale Spring Invitational on Saturday. This past week, three golfers performed particularly well for the Big Green at the Irish Creek Intercollegiate. Graduate student Jason Liu, Eli Thrasher ’23 and Mark Turner ’22 all shot even par, leading Dartmouth to a 13th overall finish. On April 9, Turner shot even par in the two initial rounds of the Princeton University Invitational, leading his team to seventh place out of 15 teams.

The open and women’s sailing teams will compete on day one of the Thompson Fleet Race and the Women’s New England Fleet Race Championship, both hosted at the United States Coast Guard Academy. The teams raced in the New England Team Race Championship hosted by Harvard in Cambridge, Mass. this past weekend. Day two of the competition will take place on Sunday.

Lightweight rowing will travel to Boston to take on Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the Biglin Bowl. The Big Green looks to improve on its season openers at the Diamond Challenge and the Subin Bowl, where they were bested by Princeton and Columbia, respectively. Princeton currently sits at No. 1 in the northeast while Harvard and MIT are both unranked, so the matchup this week should be more favorable for No. 6 Dartmouth.

While women’s rugby’s 7s team played for the first time since 2019 two weeks ago in the Crimson 7s tournament — in which Dartmouth fell to Army 19-7 in the semifinals — the national champion 15s team will travel to Fairfield, Conn. to play in a round robin against Sacred Heart University and Quinnipiac University. These scrimmages will be an opportunity to experiment and stay in shape, as Dartmouth handled the two teams with scores of 63-10 and 50-10 respectively in the regular season.

Sunday, April 17

Women’s tennis continues its weekend road trip, traveling to Princeton (7-10) to face the Tigers at 12 p.m.

Baseball will play its third game of the weekend at home against Princeton at 12 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.

Men’s tennis will host Princeton (15-6) at 1 p.m. for Dartmouth’s second home match of the weekend. The game will be broadcasted through Dartmouth Sports.

Softball will play its third game of the weekend against Penn at 12:30 p.m. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.