Men’s and women’s golf compete at season-ending Ivy League Tournaments

Men’s captain Jason Liu tied for fourth overall in the tournament and the women’s team posted its lowest score in tournament history.

by Lanie Everett |

Both women’s and men’s golf finished their seasons over the weekend at their respective Ivy League Championships. The men traveled to Century Country Club in Purchase, N.Y. and finished fifth in the Ivy League. Team captain graduate student Jason Liu tied for fourth overall in the tournament and was named to the All-Ivy League First Team on Tuesday.

The women competed against Columbia University, Princeton University, Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania and Yale University at the Ridge at Back Brook Golf Club in Ringoes, N.J. Overall, the team finished with a score of 902 — the Big Green’s lowest team score ever at the Women’s Ivy League Championship. Katherine Sung ’24 finished her first collegiate season tied third overall in the tournament after climbing seven places on the final day of competition. Sung was also named to the All-Ivy League First Team on Tuesday.

Although both teams’ seasons ended with successes in the tournament, the season itself was by no means a guarantee. In July 2020, both programs were eliminated by the College as part of an effort to ease budget constraints amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hanover Country Club was closed as part of the same effort. The teams were reinstated in January 2021.

“With our team getting cut and us having to deal with the repercussions of that this year, we did a great job of picking up the pieces and being fully committed to the team and trying our best,” Sung said. “We’re in a great place.”

After a 2021 season littered with injuries and attempts to gather people back on campus, Liu said the 2022 season was “busy.” For the men’s team, the spring consisted of eight straight weeks of golf — seven of those including events — along with a spring break trip and the Ivy League tournament to conclude the season. After competing at Ivies, the men’s team feels back on track, according to Liu.

“At Ivies, we definitely left a lot out there but had a really fun time, especially the last day,” Liu said. “I think each year we are always looking better, always putting ourselves in a good position to compete and to win Ivies, so I think it's just a matter of time really.”

On day one of the tournament, highlights on the men’s side came from Liu and Eli Kimche ’25, who both scored three-over 74. Kimche birdied three holes in the first round — a team best for the day.

On day two, it was Liu and Mark Turner ’22 who scored two-over 73 to put Dartmouth in fifth place. Over a dozen holes, Turner went on a streak of nine pars and three birdies, before ending the day with two bogies on his last two holes.

Finally, on the last day of the championship, all eyes were on Liu as he jumped up three places to finish at three-over 74, securing a tie for fourth place. Although tensions were high, Liu said that he focused on enjoying the moment and playing in a relaxed manner. In the end, Liu birdied his last hole.

The women’s team saw major success at the tournament, which Sung attributed to her teammates’ relationships with each other, their commitment to head coach Alexander Kirk and the women team's competitiveness.

At the Ivy practice round, the team “helped each other out on the course … sharing the best way we thought we should play the hole, which is something that we don’t get to do in competition because we play with other teams,” Sung said.

On day one of the championship, Sung and Samantha Yao ’23 both finished in the top 10, scoring a one-over 73 and a three-over 75, respectively. Sung and Yao both birdied the par-five fifth hole.

In the second round, Claire Xu ’25 had a very strong day, securing five birdies, four of which occurred in the last six holes. Additionally, Penelope Tir ’24 dropped her stroke count by nine from round one, ending the day with a two-over 74.

The final day of the tournament was Sung’s, who hit the ball well and consistently to climb seven places into third. Sung remembered walking through her last hole — a par five with a hazard in front of the green — with her coach as the rest of her team looked on.

“I looked around and just took it all in, really commemorating my first season and just got a little bit emotional,” Sung said. “That was a really surreal moment for me.”

“We have five players who stuck it out and did their best and I’m proud of them,” Coach Kirk added.

Sung and Liu both expressed their gratitude for their respective teams for cheering them on in the last round.

“That last hole, being able to birdie the hole in front of my team, my parents, in front of the coach, it was definitely a special moment.” Liu said. Although the Ivies marked the end of Liu’s Dartmouth career, he said he will always be rooting for the Big Green.

As Sung was part of the last group to play the tournament, her whole team and coach sat watching and cheering her on. On a par five, she got to the green in two strokes. From there, Sung became emotional as she played to finish off the season.

“I got goosebumps that I had finally completed my first season,” Sung said. “I was proud of myself to get here and everything I had done throughout the season to prepare me to where I was.”